Dr. Terry Dubrow addresses the mother of all bad positions

The worst malposition Dr. Terry Dubrow have you ever seen

On this brand new night Botchednew patient Sandra She turned to the doctors for help regarding her three boobs. As Sandra detailed in a consultation with plastic surgeons, she became the "three-breasted lady,quot; after a series of disastrous breast surgeries.

Initially, Sandra just wanted a routine breast augmentation. Unfortunately, that was not the procedure he received. After the surgeon admitted that "he must have done something wrong," he tried to fix his messy job.

This review procedure only made matters worse, and consequently Sandra felt "like a circus monster,quot;.

"Sandra, I have to tell you, we have this expression in breast revision surgery called malposition," said Dr. Dubrow. "It means that the breast implant is not in the right place. You have the most dramatic example of malposition that I have seen in my entire career."

Upon closer examination of the deformed breast, Dr. Dubrow deduced that Sandra's previous surgeon "dissected his pocket to the center,quot; and "down to his abdomen," which stretched his skin.