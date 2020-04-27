Dr. Terry Dubrow addresses the mother of all bad positions

The worst malposition Dr. Terry Dubrow have you ever seen
On this brand new night Botchednew patient Sandra She turned to the doctors for help regarding her three boobs. As Sandra detailed in a consultation with plastic surgeons, she became the "three-breasted lady,quot; after a series of disastrous breast surgeries.
Initially, Sandra just wanted a routine breast augmentation. Unfortunately, that was not the procedure he received. After the surgeon admitted that "he must have done something wrong," he tried to fix his messy job.
This review procedure only made matters worse, and consequently Sandra felt "like a circus monster,quot;.
"Sandra, I have to tell you, we have this expression in breast revision surgery called malposition," said Dr. Dubrow. "It means that the breast implant is not in the right place. You have the most dramatic example of malposition that I have seen in my entire career."
Upon closer examination of the deformed breast, Dr. Dubrow deduced that Sandra's previous surgeon "dissected his pocket to the center,quot; and "down to his abdomen," which stretched his skin.
Although Dr. Dubrow declared "holy s – t,quot; in his confessional, he assured Sandra that he had a game plan to fix his chest.
"I think the best option is: remove the implant, close the pocket, place a new implant that fits, and find a way to tighten the skin." Heather Dubrowthe husband proposed.
When Dr. Dubrow promised to try to give her "two symmetrical mounds," Sandra agreed to the surgery. "Let's kick his butt," he declared.
In the operating room, Sandra's already difficult case, which Dr. Dubrow called the "mother of all bad positions," became even more troublesome.
After making the initial incision, Dr. Dubrow noted that Sandra previously had a capsular contraction, which the other surgeon attempted to fix "by creating a completely new pocket out of the original pocket."
Fortunately, Dr. Dubrow was able to close the additional pocket and place the implant just behind the breast. However, in the midst of completing this step, the famous surgeon discovered that Sandra's stretched skin was causing an abnormal shape of the breasts.
To tighten this skin, the medical expert was forced to insert a suction device. Once this was inserted, the Botched The doctor moved to the left breast, where he replaced the implant and did a lift.
"Sandra had a very difficult surgery, it will require a lot of recovery and maybe a little luck," reflected the doctor. "But I can tell you that if this works, she should be remarkably happy. Because I have never seen such a bad position, nor do I want to see her again."
Happily, Sandra's breasts healed quite well, leaving her feeling "sexy and safe."
