Donald Trump returns to the coronavirus briefing – Up News Info

At a brief point in President Donald Trump's coronavirus briefing on Monday, he was asked about reports that some states saw an increase in poison control calls after suggesting that perhaps human ingestion of disinfectants would be a way to fight the coronavirus.

"I can't imagine why," Trump said, as he tried to move on to the next question.

When PlayboyBrian Karem pressured him to take responsibility for it, and Trump said, "No, I don't."

After a weekend of reports that the White House was seeking to cut the coronavirus briefing, and Trump's own tweet saying it was "not worth the time and effort," the president returned to the media again.

Although this was announced as a press conference versus an official coronavirus task force briefing, in reality there was nothing different. The theme was the same. Members of the working group were there. And while there were not the same outbreaks with journalists, there was little to suggest that this was a new tone for Trump.

As MSNBC's Brian Williams later told viewers, the event was billed as a "press conference on the reopening of the country and the evidence," but the president "fell into the same familiar pattern we've seen day after day after responding. questions and answering and training with journalists. "

The White House had indicated that changes were taking place in the evening events, which drew considerable audiences and also allowed Trump to command the stalker's pulpit in the midst of a national emergency. But the president's suggestions about disinfectants, which he later said were a note of sarcasm, have provoked ridicule and, more seriously, a genuine concern that members of the public ingest household cleaning products. The creators of Clorox and Lysol issued warnings in the wake of their comments on Thursday.

Earlier Monday, it appeared that the briefings were either going to be necessary for a new update, or that the president would cut them entirely. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said a briefing on Monday's schedule would be canceled. While more were planned for later in the week, they may have "a new look for them." A new approach for them, "he said.

Then, early Monday afternoon, Trump's appearance before the media went live.

Monday's press conference focused on the evidence, and the administration's plans to dramatically expand it until May. This was reinforced when Trump called a CEO parade to discuss his own assistance plans, either through producing much-needed supplies or making his own tests available to the public. The White House also introduced a test project, designed to guide states as they begin to reopen their economies.

"The tests are not going to be a problem at all," Trump said, noting that the United States was far ahead of any other country in the tests conducted.

In the new plan, the 50 states would receive enough tests each month to evaluate 2% of their population. However, the responsibility rests with the states to implement. The White House released a checklist describing seven key actions they have taken to expand testing capacity, with an eighth item still to be completed: to "coordinate with governors to support test plans and rapid response programs" .

Even with optimistic pronouncements, some reporters still questioned previous promises that were made and for more details on current plans. ABC News chief correspondent at the White House Jon Karl noted that at a previous briefing on March 13, also held at the White Garden Rose Garden, where companies like Walmart also discussed the upcoming availability of test drives .

"By my count, the companies that were here only established 69 test sites," Karl said. He also noted that Vice President Mike Pence said in early March, "We said we would be in 4 million tests the following week. We just got there in the past few days."

Karl asked the vice president: "What have you learned about what went wrong … in the last month and a half or two months and what will happen now? What lessons have you learned?"

Pence replied, "I appreciate the question, but it represents a misunderstanding on your part and, frankly, many people on the public side on the difference between having an exam versus the ability to process an exam."

More critical was a question from Olivia Nuzzi, a correspondent for New York magazine, who asked Trump if he deserved to be reelected as the death toll from the coronavirus is now close to the number of Americans who died in Vietnam.

The question takes on a particular meaning as the media begins to break down how the president has spent his time in briefings, either through genuine medical information or his own bragging. The Washington Post reported that in the past three weeks, Trump has spoken for 13 hours at briefings, but has spent only 4 1/2 minutes expressing his condolences for the victims of the virus.

Unlike some previous reports, Trump did not lash out at the interrogator. "We lost a lot of people, but if you look at the original projections, 2.2 million, we probably go to 60,000, 70,000. One person is too much for this," he said.

He then moved on to some of his family talk points: his decision to restrict travel from China, the performance of Vice President Mike Pence, complaints that the media was not talking about the progress they have made in supplying fans.

Then he returned to the death toll.

"One person is too many," Trump said again, before the press conference ended.