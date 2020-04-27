Donald Trump Jr gave Kimberly Guilfoyle an edible arrangement

Image: AP

Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend, former Fox News anchor and current chairman of Trump's finance re-election committee Kimberly GuilfoyleThey celebrated their second year of dating together this weekend, with a romantic dinner for two and an edible arrangement.

There is nothing wrong with edible arrangements (unless you receive a carrot and massive potatoes instead of beautifully cut fruits and vegetables). Anyone in their right mind would go to town with chocolate covered strawberries for $ 40. But since Don Jr. is, well, rich, one would expect something a little more personalized and unique, such as gold flake chocolate made by the best chocolatiers in the world, an intricate cornucopia fever delivered and packed with dry ice, shipping charges will be doomed because, hey, wealth . Instead, she bought her totem pole from every boring office party across the United States.

But love is love! And these two, like horrible and harmful As they are, they seem to genuinely love each other, as evidenced by their romantic and homemade dinner for two.

First, we have what appears to be angel hair or some other depressingly thin Italian noodle with asparagus, shrimp, and … pumpkin? It seems that there is also grated cheese.

Next up: lamb chops, with a beautiful, rustic garnish of rosemary stems and lemon wedges. Ina Garten is trembling.

And of course, the end of the Edible Arrangement: twelve succulent chocolate dipped strawberries and a balloon declaring Don Jr's love for Guilfoyle.

Bone apple tea!