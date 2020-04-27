DJI's new Mavic Air 2 has an improved camera and much longer flight time

Two and a half years after introducing the first Mavic Air, DJI announces its successor: the Mavic Air 2. It comes with a larger image sensor, ditches Wi-Fi in favor of DJI's OccuSync streaming technology, has up to 34 minutes of flight time, and is packaged with a completely redesigned controller.

The Mavic Air 2 is available for pre-order starting today for $ 799 and will begin shipping on May 11 in the US. USA The Fly More package, which, for the first time, includes ND filters (finally) along with a carry bag, protectors, charging center, and three batteries will be available for $ 988.

DJI also touts this as its smartest and safest drone yet. It comes with pre-programmed scene detection modes for photos including snow, trees, grass, blue skies, sunsets, and sunrises. All DJI autonomous flight modes are also receiving a performance upgrade.

The new sensor inside the Mavic Air 2 is a half-inch "Quad Bayer,quot; sensor. It is similar to the 48 megapixel sensor that has been available on smartphones for the past year or two. By default, it captures a 12 megapixel image, but photos can be taken at full resolution. The sensor is behind a 28mm (equivalent) f / 2.8 fixed lens.

For video, the Air 2 can record 4K images at up to 60fps. It also has HDR capabilities for video (up to 4K 30fps) and panoramic HDR photos. The Mavic Air 2 is also capable of exporting 8K time-lapse videos, however not all modes will support 8K at launch and they are expected to be available in late June.

The Mavic Air 2 is also the first drone to come equipped with AirSense, a technology that detects and alerts the drone operator of nearby aircraft. It will first be available in North America, while other regions will begin shipping units with AirSense this summer due to supply chain problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for other drone safety features, the Mavic Air 2 has obstacle sensors at the front and rear to help prevent collisions. And lower sensors along with auxiliary lights to help land in low light. While DJI says its autonomous flight modes have been updated, the company says you shouldn't expect the same type of automatic flight experience that is possible with the Skydio drone on this model.

In terms of design, the new Mavic Air 2 is slightly larger and heavier than the previous generation, but still looks like a younger sibling to the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom. The three drones finally share a similar design language, gray casing, and are now more like a line.

Lastly, the slightly larger new controller has no visible antennas protruding on top of the controller. Instead, that area is now used for a spring-loaded phone holder.

We'll take a closer look at the new Mavic Air 2 and test DJI's claims in our next review, so stay tuned.