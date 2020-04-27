Disney + UK: price, launch information and how to watch on your TV

Disney + is a new streaming service coming to the UK to compete with Netflix and Amazon Prime.

It is a complete streaming platform featuring all of the television shows and movies produced by Disney since 1937, as well as exclusive new content.

Disney + will house five centers dedicated to the main franchises owned by the media company: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.





Here is everything we know so far …

When will Disney + launch?

Disney + launched in the UK on March 24, 2020, with a variety of classic Disney content, as well as some of its new exclusives.

It was launched in the USA. USA On November 12, 2019, and the service will reach all the main regions of the world in the next two years.

1/30 30. The many adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977) Although the movie may seem relatively mild compared to the other animated titans on this list, there is something so wonderfully zen about this Pooh that it filters AA Milne's wise words through Sterling Holloway's slow and thoughtful tones. 2/30 29. Bambi (1942) Bambi isn't exactly the most action-packed Disney movie, and it's hard to imagine that many people are enjoying the "April Showers" version. But is there a bigger shock to the system for a child in the movies than the sudden and ruthless killing of Bambi's mother? Rex Features 3/30 28. Pocahontas (1995) Of Disney's Renaissance offerings, Pocahontas stumbles in his messy handling of history, as turning any interaction between white settlers and indigenous peoples into a fluffy romance could whiten the brutal reality of what happened. But there are many positives to be found, as Pocahontas had a major influence on Disney's later portrayals of strong, independent women. Rex Features 4/30 27. The Aristocats (1971) The movie may be relatively light in history (it's basically Lady and the Tramp, but there's an added element of kidnapping), but who cares, when the movie features the hottest party in the entire Disney franchise? It is true what they say: "Everyone wants to be a cat." Rex Features 5/30 26. Robin Hood (1973) In a way, Robin Hood is the best Disney movie of the 1970s. It's a low-key, popular entry into the canon that is about keeping the peace and spreading the good vibes. Just ignore the fact that he recycled several animation pieces from Snow White and The Jungle Book. Rex Features 6/30 25. Zootopia (2016) It may not have generated the same level of fashion as Frozen, but Zootopia doesn't deserve to become another forgotten Disney movie. While it's as fun as you might expect from a movie about working animals, it also offers parents an easy entry point to talk to their kids about racism and xenophobia. And that is something that should not be taken for granted. Rex Features 7/30 24. Dumbo (1941) Dumbo shows the two gifts from the first Disney movies. There is the capacity for moments that are pure and heartbreaking, as seen in "Baby Mine" (a scene that is almost impossible to watch without sprouting). Then there is the ability to descend into the utterly strange, as characterized by the downright terrifying sequence of "Pink Elephants on Parade." 30/8 23. Tangled (2010) Tangled finds fun, humor, and adventure by reinventing Rapunzel's story, but what's crucial to his success is how he anchors the entire movie in one spectacular sequence: "I See the Light," where Rapunzel sees hundreds of paper lanterns. float in the skies. It is simply a beautiful piece of cinema. Rex Features 9/30 22. Princess and the Frog (2009) Disney's brief return to traditional animation reminded us of what had been lost in the move to 3D animation. There's a wonderful sense of art in how The Princess and the Frog represents New Orleans during the Jazz Age, especially in the stylized Art Deco number "Almost There". And a Disney princess working hard to make her dreams come true? That is something to celebrate. Rex Features 10/30 21. Cinderella (1950) Although Cinderella is a central member of the Disney Princesses, her film has not aged as well as the rest of the early Disney films. There is a strange amount of time on Lucifer the Cat, and relatively little time on Cinderella's magical evening. Rex Features 11/30 20. One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961) Cruella de Vil may have committed a puppy murder attempt, but there's still something irresistibly charming about her "Patsy from Ab Fab" combination of luxury items and terrifying flavor. Only Cruella could answer a simple "How are you?" with the phrase: "Miserable darling, as always, perfectly miserable". Rex Features 12/30 19. Lady and the Tramp (1955) One of several movies on this list that contains troublesome material, Lady and the Tramp is certainly not a flawless movie. However, since the central courtship is between two dogs, the film features a surprisingly elegant love story. Not only is there the famous scene from "Bella Notte" and her accidental spaghetti kiss, but the Pekingese she sings, played by Peggy Lee, is simply sublime. Rex Features 13/30 18. Moana (2016) Disney took the direct path to make a successful musical for today: they hired Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Hamilton composer and lyricist is a master at producing hits. Opetaia Foa & # 39; i helped create the soundtrack touches in the South Pacific, while Dwayne Johnson even managed a few light hits for his performance as the demigod Maui. Moana tells a culturally specific story with spirit, heart, and humor; more of this in the future, please Disney. Rex Features 14/30 17. The Emperor's New Groove (2000) The Emperor's New Groove never received the appreciation it deserved when it was first released, largely because, like Lilo & Stitch, it's been dismissed as yet another forgettable post-Disney Renaissance entry. Not so fast: Although it may not have the epic scale of Mulan or Beauty and the Beast, The Emperor & # 39; s New Groove is a fun and infinitely comical Disney movie ("Pull the stick, Kronk!") Which, most importantly, finally lets Eartha Kitt play the voice of a Disney villain. Disney 15/30 16. Frozen (2013) It may be the least favorite Disney movie of all modern parents, but Frozen is really cool if you don't have to watch it five times a day, seven days a week. In addition to a poignant central story about self-acceptance and brotherly love, Idina Menzel's performance of "Let it Go" is a spectacular tune that demands to be girded at least once every karaoke night. Rex Features 16/30 15. Peter Pan (1953) A fantasy flight celebrating the power of imagination, Peter Pan by JM Barrie was always an obvious choice for Disney. The film presents an uplifting and limitless world for the younger audience, while allowing adults to pretend miserable things like taxes and divorce don't exist for a precious hour and time. Also, Tinker Bell seems like a vicious gossip and the ideal person for a drink, even if he doesn't speak our language. 17/30 14. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) It is the movie that started it all. Although Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs have been overshadowed by their successors to some degree, it still has a fair amount of magical moments. There's the small army of birds and rodents that come to the aid of Snow White during "Whistle While You Work," and the Evil Queen, filled with Joan Crawford, handing over her often-mis-quoted line: "Magic Mirror on the Wall, Who's the One?" fairer of everything. " Rex Features 18/30 13. Hercules (1997) A round of applause for John Musker, who came up with the idea to tell the Greek myth of Hercules through a choir of gospel singers. They are, without a doubt, the true heroes of this movie, thanks to the incredibly catchy "Zero to Hero". That said, Megara is definitely a close finalist for the title, as she "am a damsel." I am distressed I can handle this routine ”made her the Disney princess for great kids. Rex Features 19/30 12. Mulan (1998) Allow them to deny you as much as they want, but it will be hard for you to find a child from the nineties who hasn't secretly put "I'm going to make a man out of you" on their training playlist. The entire movie, in fact, is a hymn of power, while Mulan's one-woman feminist revolution makes her one of those rare multitasking princesses who can do much more than just win over a handsome prince. Rex Features 20/30 11. The jungle book (1967) As the last film produced by Walt Disney himself, The Jungle Book marked the end of an era for the studio. The film captures the kind of easy charm that made Disney's work such a big part of so many childhoods in the first place. As Baloo gets closer to "The Bear Necessities", it feels like someone is coming to gently pat your shoulder and tell you that everything will be fine. Rex Features 21/30 10. Aladdin (1992) Aladdin may have many tricks up his sleeve, but he deserves his place on the upper echelons of Disney movies simply because of the strength of Robin Williams' acting as a Genius. The comedy actor recorded over 18 hours of additional improvised material for the film, and the final product is one of the greatest tributes to his manic energy as a performer, along with his extensive gallery of prints. Rex Features 22/30 9. Alice in Wonderland (1951) Another gorgeous adaptation of complex source material, Disney's version of Alice in Wonderland doesn't get lost in Lewis Caroll's maze of puns, but instead invents its own charming nonsense. Alice gets a patch of garden flowers dirty, Ed Wynn's Mad Hatter oozes wealthy eccentricity, and there's a general psychedelic vibe to the whole thing. Alice in Wonderland was initially a failure, but its status as a cult classic cannot be denied now. Rex Features 23/30 8. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) The Hunchback of Notre Dame is easily the most adult Disney movie ever made. There is religious hypocrisy, lust, genocide, prejudice, violent misogyny, infanticide, and corruption. Choose! Although Disney certainly used a small creative license to adapt the 19th-century Victor Hugo novel (sadly, there are no singing gargoyles in the original), it's surprising how fluently their core themes were translated without threatening the film's PG rating. . Rex Features 24/30 7. Lilo and Stitch (2002) Although technically launched on the dive that followed the Disney Renaissance, Lilo & Stitch is a highly underrated entry that deserves to be among the classics. Few Disney movies talk about real experiences like they do. Look beyond alien intruders and Stitch's most unusual features, and you'll find a reminder that family is defined only as those who love and support us, no matter where we find them. It is a simple but pure message, elevated by a cast of characters who act and speak like those we recognize in our own lives. Rex Features 25/30 6. Pinocchio (1940) This is the Disney movie that comes closest to David Lynch's fever dream. Leaving aside "When You Wish Upon a Star", the song that best captures Walt Disney's dream, for a moment, let's remember how surreal a nightmare the Pleasure Island sequence really is. "Be virtuous or you will become a literal donkey," was a great threat to a United States recently released from prohibition. It's a weird and wonderful entry from Disney's early years. Rex Features 26/30 5. The Little Mermaid (1989) We're free to question Ariel's decision to change her voice so she can chase down a cute boy she only met once, but she will always remain the most lovable weirdo to collect dinglehopper. Ariel's insatiable curiosity is what makes this water tale so enchanting, second only to the fact that his villain was inspired by the legendary Divine. Also, "Under the Sea" is a party song. Rex Features 27/30 4. Sleeping Beauty (1959) Sleeping Beauty is Disney's most beautiful film, thanks to the fact that artists John Hench and Eyvind Earle relied heavily on medieval tapestries, Renaissance art, and even Japanese prints. It feels like flipping through a storybook as Aurora wanders through a forest that seems to be made entirely of stained glass. And really, has there ever been a Disney villain as classy as Maleficent? Rex Features 28/30 3. Fantasy (1940) One of Disney's most daring and edgy movies, Fantasia is simply a master of its concept. A musical education for many young viewers, the film combines classic pieces with animated short stories, each very different and inventive in its own right. Although Mickey's appearance in The Sorcerer & # 39; s Apprentice has had a life of its own outside of the original film, anyone who grew up with Fantasia is likely to remember the nightmares Chernabog gave them: the Night on Bald Mountain sequence is unlike any other. thing in the Disney canon. Rex Features 29/30 2. Beauty and the Beast (1991) If you need a sign of how impressive a film piece from Beauty and the Beast is, ponder the fact that a love story between a woman and a man buffalo bear is the first animated film to be nominated for an Academy Award. And this is almost two decades before The Shape of Water brought interspecies romance to the ceremony. This is truly "a tale as old as time", with a lush score by Alan Menken (with lyrics by Howard Ashman) and an intelligent and identifiable heroine in Belle. Rex Features 30/30 1. The Lion King (1994) Produced at the height of Disney's Renaissance in the 1990s, The Lion King is an epic testament to what animation can accomplish as a medium. Can you match the power of your source material, Hamlet by William Shakespeare? Well, when Rafiki lifts a baby Simba up into the skies, as an entire kingdom of savannah creatures bows in bondage, all sounding like the "Circle of Life," you can't help but feel momentarily convinced. A film with breathtaking views, heartbreaking tragedy, and memorable musical moments, there is no doubt that The Lion King deserves its place as one of the best animated films of all time.

How much does a Disney + subscription cost?

It costs £ 5.99 for a monthly subscription, or £ 59.99 to sign up for a year. Por el momento, también puede obtener sus primeros 7 días del servicio como prueba gratuita.

¿Cómo puedo obtener Disney + en un televisor inteligente, a través de Sky u otros dispositivos?

En primer lugar, puede acceder a Disney + en su Samsung, Sony, Philips o LG Smart TV buscándolo y descargando la aplicación, que luego puede "agregar" a su pantalla de inicio.

¿No tienes una televisión inteligente? No temas. Puede obtener acceso al servicio de transmisión con un dispositivo Smart TV, incluidos los de Amazon, e incluso una caja de TV NOW.

Sky ha acordado un acuerdo con Disney, que permitirá ofrecer el servicio a los clientes de Sky en el Reino Unido e Irlanda.

El acuerdo de varios años significa que los clientes con cajas Sky Q ahora pueden pagar por el acceso.

Disney + se une a otras aplicaciones, incluidos los competidores Netflix y iPlayer, en Sky Q.

Una vez que se haya registrado, puede crear una cuenta, que se ajuste al avatar de Disney de su elección, y escanear a través de la extensa biblioteca de títulos, cuya lista completa puede encontrar aquí, por solo £ 5.99 al mes.

También puede acceder a Disney + en línea aquí.

¿Qué programas de televisión estarán disponibles para transmitir en Disney +?

En su primer año, Disney + tendrá más de 25 series de televisión originales, junto con una biblioteca de más de 7,500 episodios de programas.

El servicio contará con cinco nuevos espectáculos ambientados en Marvel Cinematic Universe: El halcón y el soldado de invierno, WandaVision, Y si…?, Loki and Hawkeye.

Star Wars También se están desarrollando espectáculos para Disney +, incluyendo Las Guerras Clon, The Mandalorian y una serie sin título que gira en torno a Rogue OneEs Cassian Andor.

Las 30 temporadas de The Simpsons estará disponible para ver desde el día del lanzamiento, así como todas las series de Malcolm en el medio.

Los espectáculos también en proceso incluyen spin-offs de High School Musical, Monstruos inc, El Sandlot and Amor simon.

¿Qué películas estarán disponibles para transmitir en Disney +?

Dentro del primer año de Disney +, el servicio presentará todas las películas en el Star Wars serie, incluida la trilogía original.

Capitán Marvel and Avengers Endgame también estará disponible para transmitir, así como todas las películas de Pixar y todos los clásicos de Disney, incluidos The Lion King and Aladino.

La versión de acción real de The Lady and the Tramp, La película de Santa Claus de Anna Kendrick Noelle, Ir, Fracaso de Timmy, Niña estrella and La película de Phineas y Ferb, todos también estarán disponibles.

Se espera que aproximadamente 500 películas estén disponibles para ver en el servicio cuando se lance, incluidos clásicos como Mary Poppins and El diario de la princesa.