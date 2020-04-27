Dimitri Diatchenko was electrocuted while working days before he was found dead.

WENN

The actor known for his portrayal of Uri in & # 39; Chernobyl Diaries & # 39; He was found kneeling in a reclining chair in his living room after worried co-workers called the police since he had been out of contact for days.

The cause of Dimitri DiatchenkoThe death is still under investigation, but it has been revealed that he was involved in a workplace accident a few days before his death. In a statement published by his representative, the deceased "Chernobyl diaries"It was suggested that the actor passed away after he was electrocuted while on the job.

"Actor, voice-over artist and musician Dimitri Diatchenko died suddenly on April 21, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida," said a statement by the 52-year-old representative on Fox News. "Promoting the autopsy results, it appeared to be a heart attack or related to a 220-volt electrical shock while on the job the week before."

The incident at work reportedly took place on April 13. Since then, the "Sons of Anarchy"Star was said to have taken a few days off to heal and rest. One of his colleagues shared that during his last contact on Monday, April 20, the actor admitted that he was not yet fully recovering from the accident.

The actor, who appeared in "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull"He was said to be out of contact with his coworkers for days afterward. This led to them calling police in Daytona Beach, Florida on Wednesday, April 22, who found him kneeling in a reclining chair in his home. living room An empty drug bottle was reportedly next to him.

Diatchenko passed away just over a week after her April 11 birthday celebration. In addition to playing Yuri in "Chernobyl Diaries", he landed roles in series such as "Bones","2 broken girls","Criminal minds"and"How i met your motherHer debut on the big screen was in "G.I. Scott Ridley's Jane "in 1997. Her last big screen appearance was in 2016"They are looking"