Diddy reflects on Kim Porter being the one for him

The world lost a great woman, but heaven gained an angel when we lost the late Kim Porter. There is no denying the love Diddy had for Kim Porter as the mother of her children, as well as the love of her life.

In a recent conversation between him and Fat Joe on Instagram Live, Diddy revealed that he has an entire monument built in his garden to honor Kim Porter. He shares that he built it for her before his passing.

Also, he talked about what Kim meant to him And he warned all the "beaches and playboys,quot; not to waste time when they find a good one.

“This is a special PSA announcement for all beaches. Playboys, you know. When you find that one, don't play with it. It's weird, someone who understands you and is there for you unconditionally. Sometimes you can be in the hot game and want to experience everything. As a man, I feel like I screwed over that.

I feel like she was the one for me. I played thinking that I'm handling things, God is handling things. "

At the beginning of the conversation, Diddy and Joe ate some old-school jams, and while listening to an O'Jays classic, Joe asked Puff to choose two protagonists. Diddy didn't escape the question as he proceeded to choose "Cassie and Kim,quot; as his choices.

You can watch Diddy and Fat Joe's full conversation below: