Diddy in talks with Dr. Dre to make the Viral Verzuz challenge a reality

During a live Instagram conversation with rapper Fat Joe, the founder of Bad Boy Records shares his thoughts on the virtual battle created by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Sean "P Diddy"Combs is working to make fans' dreams come true for a virtual battle between him and fellow rap magnate Dr dre Come true.

The founder of Bad Boy Records, also known as Diddy, has become a favorite to participate in a future round of the Verzuz viral challenge, created by producers. Timbaland and Swizz beatz, pitting two artists against each other as they go online blow by blow.

Previous remote rounds, released to keep music fans involved during the coronavirus pandemic, have featured hip-hop stars like T-pain and Lil jon, RZA and DJ Premierand more recently Teddy riley and Kenneth "Baby face"Edmonds and Swizz recently suggested that Diddy and Dre will face off on Instagram Live for a true superstar clash, just like pay-per-view fights on television."

"We need Dr. Dre versus P. Diddy to pay for the culture. Let's bring the two kings and give the people back," Swizz said, insisting it would be a "celebration, not a battle."

Since then, Diddy has expressed an interest in getting involved, and has contacted Dre to discuss the proposal.

"We are definitely talking about that," Diddy shared during an Instagram live chat with the rapper. Fat Joe Friday (April 24). "You heard it here. You heard it here on the show."