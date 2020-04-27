Denton County Reports 12 New Cases, 5 More Recoveries – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton County Department of Public Health announced 12 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five recently recovered cases within Denton County on Monday.
The cumulative total across the county is now 725 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Denton County has recorded a total of 20 COVID-19 related deaths.
The total number of residents at the Denton Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 State Supported Living Center remains 54. The total cumulative long-term care facility residents across the county remain 19.
Staff testing positive for DSSLC COVID-19 and over 100 LTCFs in Denton County are included in the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area and / or county in which the staff member resides.
