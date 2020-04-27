Denton County Reports 12 New Cases, 5 More Recoveries – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Denton County Department of Public Health announced 12 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five recently recovered cases within Denton County on Monday.

The cumulative total across the county is now 725 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Denton County has recorded a total of 20 COVID-19 related deaths.

The total number of residents at the Denton Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 State Supported Living Center remains 54. The total cumulative long-term care facility residents across the county remain 19.

Staff testing positive for DSSLC COVID-19 and over 100 LTCFs in Denton County are included in the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area and / or county in which the staff member resides.

Click here for local COVID-19 data, including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and ZIP code data.

Click here for COVID-19 health and safety information.

