Dennis Rodman's wild relationship with Carmen Electra was unveiled in & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

At least Dennis Rodman certainly lived up to his last name.

Rodman, one of the NBA's liveliest and most exotic players, focused on Episode 4 of ESPN's "The Last Dance," which chronicles the Jordanian-era Bulls. AND all Rodman's was on display: his work ethic, his personality, and most importantly, his sex life.

The story begins: infamously, during the 1997-98 season, Rodman told head coach Phil Jackson that he needed a "vacation,quot; from the team. Jackson and Michael Jordan strongly opposed the idea, but Jackson allowed Rodman, a few days from the team, to recover for the home stretch.

As a result, 48 hours became much longer, and Rodman didn't particularly mind leaving the team's MIA and ending up in Sin City for an extended stay. And she was in Sin City with Carmen Electra, one of the most famous models in the United States.

"It was on, the party started right away," said Electra.

With Rodman running through Las Vegas, and Las Vegas hotel rooms, with Electra … well, use your imagination.

"One thing about Dennis: He had to escape," said Electra. "She liked going out. She liked going to clubs. We went to her favorite restaurant, then we went to a nightclub, then we went after hours, she didn't stop … It was definitely a job risk being Dennis's girlfriend."

However, the relief soon got out of control. Electra admitted she had no idea what the Bulls' schedule was, so Rodman's 48-hour bender turned out to be days, until Jordan showed up to end the party. Electra, naked on the ground, fled the scene as soon as possible.

"There's a knock on the door, it's Michael Jordan," said Electra. "And – I hid. I didn't want to see it like that. So I'm like, hiding behind the sofa, with blankets over me."

"We had to get her butt out of bed," Jordan said. "I'm not going to say what's in his bed or where he was, blah blah blah."

But some of the more obscene details of the Rodman-Electra relationship were overlooked in "The Last Dance,quot;. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times (subscription required), Electra detailed sex, sex, and more sex with Rodman, in much less … comfortable places than a hotel room in Las Vegas.

"One day when the Bulls had a bad practice day, Dennis said he had a surprise for me," he said. “He will blindfold me and we will get on his motorcycle. When he finally removes the blindfold, we are standing at the Bulls' practice facility on center court.

"It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating ice pops from the refrigerator and practically having sex all over the damn place, in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court."

All right, obviously.

Rodman's relationships in the 1990s were widely documented and famous, as he divided time with Electra, Vivica A. Fox, Madonna, and Toni Braxton during the decade.

