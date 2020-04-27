Denise Richards – Here's the real reason why & # 39; RHOBH & # 39; they no longer speak to him!

As you may already know, it is still speculated that Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville had an affair, and while that could cause some drama in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it turns out that the other cast members don't care much for that. .

However, they are still not talking to Denise and a source says she knows the real reason.

With one woman suggesting the connection happened and the other denying it, people on the show are forced to take sides, but what annoys housewives even more is that Denise has apparently been saying things behind her back.

The insider shared via HollywoodLife that ‘The real reason they are upset about the things Denise Richards said behind their backs as individuals to Brandi and that is why they are not actually speaking. They feel that Denise did not own what she said. The RHOBH ladies don't care much about the Denise and Brandi affair and whether it happened or not. "

The new season started with the surprising revelation that Denise is no longer filming with the rest of the RHOBH cast members and has not been since December!

Also, RHOBH ladies apparently have issues with her husband Aaron Phypers as well, not just Denise!

‘Another great reason for the disappearance of so many friends is the way Aaron inserted himself into the fight between the ladies and the drama. Denise brought Aaron several times to things, but that's because he was supposed to be there along with the other husbands. The ladies didn't like the way he reacted when everyone was fighting. The women just felt like it took it a little too far, but things just got completely hot, "unidentified sources also shared with the same site.

