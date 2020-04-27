Defenders Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes and Adam Fox discuss how college hockey prepared them for the NHL

Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks and Adam Fox of the New York Rangers are three of the brightest young defenders in the league. A common experience everyone went through was playing college hockey before moving to the NHL.

Makar had a slightly different path to the University of Massachusetts, where he spent two seasons, including winning the 2019 Hobey Baker Award for Best NCAA Men's Hockey Player.

After being selected in the Western Hockey League draft, the Calgary native rejected the opportunity to play youth hockey and decided to go to the United States.

"I think when the time came, it wasn't too difficult," said Makar. "Fortunately for me, I had a lot of friends and family who also took the NCAA route and the junior route and I compared the two in terms of what I thought would benefit me the most. I think I ended up in a great place there at UMass."

Over the course of two seasons with the Minutemen, Makar totaled 70 points in 74 games that brought UMass to the national championship game in the 2018-19 season.

He said that going to college was the best option for him and represented some of the best years of his life so far.

"For me at the time, he was just a smaller boy and I think college only gives you the opportunity to work more on your body and your mental side," said Makar. "It gives you a longer path to get where you want to go, so I felt it was the right decision for me at the time."

For Hughes, the decision to attend college was more direct. His parents played college hockey, making the trail attractive to him.

"I grew up in a house with two parents who went to schools in the US to play college hockey, so it was something that always pressured us," Hughes said. "As an American kid, that was something I always wanted to do. Once I did the NTDP (USA National Hockey Team Development Program), I knew I wanted to go to school after those two years."

At the University of Michigan, Hughes scored 62 points in 69 games over two seasons, including the 2017-18 Big Ten Rookie of the Year winner.

Fox attended Harvard and spent three seasons with the Crimson making him the fourth defender in school history to reach 100 career points. He also broke a season's school record for points scored by a defender (48 in his junior season).

He believes the physical toughness of college hockey helped prepare him for the NHL.

"I think there are a lot of physical attributes that college allows you to work and grow there. Not only are you going to play there for a year and leave," Fox said. "Sometimes it's two, three or four years and you really allow yourself jump into the NHL and be ready for it. I think the university does a good job of allowing that. "

All three have excelled in their current teams. Makar, who scored in his NHL debut in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs, has racked up 50 points in 57 games this season with Avalanche. Hughes has scored 53 points in 68 games in Vancouver with Fox adding 42 points in 70 games with the Rangers.

His success in college laid the foundation for his NHL careers.

"I think we were all lucky. We all went to good places, good situations. Speaking for the other guys, but we all had coaches who probably believed in us and put us in the right situations and places," Hughes said. "For me, going from college to the NHL, you obviously believe in yourself and hope you're ready, but you never really know, so you just hope you're in a good place and everything works out."