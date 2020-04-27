Dead man identified in northeast Denver Saturday morning

A man shot dead in Denver was identified early Saturday morning, and his girlfriend is being held as a suspect in the shooting.

Jamal Thompson, 26, died of a gunshot wound and his form of death is homicide, according to the Denver Medical Examiner's Office.

Jenny Nguyen, 27, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with Thompson's death, according to police.

The shooting occurred at 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the East 54th Avenue and Yampa Street area, according to an arrest affidavit from the Denver Police Department.

The couple, who were in a relationship, were arguing near Nguyen's home when Thompson was shot from close range, according to the order.

Thompson was found by officers inside a white Ford Fusion near the residence after the vehicle crashed and rolled. He was taken to the Denver Medical Health Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:32 a.m., according to the order.

Investigators determined that the couple had been in a relationship, broke up but had recently rejoined. They were involved in two previous incidents of domestic violence, according to the affidavit.

Shortly after the shooting, officers knocked on the front door to Nguyen's home, but no one answered. Nguyen was detained on Saturday after investigators issued a search warrant at her home. She agreed to go to the police headquarters to be interviewed.

While conducting a search of the house, investigators found a disassembled 9mm Sig Sauer pistol hidden in a heating vent in the main bathroom, the order said. Five 9mm cartridges were found in the street next to the house.

According to the court order, a video surveillance system in the house, which has a camera facing the street, had recorded images before and after the shooting. The lack of video from the filming time frame is "consistent with being removed from the system's home panel."

During an interview with investigators, Nguyen lowered her head and closed her eyes when asked directly if she shot Thompson, according to the order. Nguyen refused to answer that direct question.