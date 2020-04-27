Dead man identified in northeast Denver Saturday morning

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4
<pre><pre>Arvada police investigate the murder of three teenagers
Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

A man shot dead in Denver was identified early Saturday morning, and his girlfriend is being held as a suspect in the shooting.

Jamal Thompson, 26, died of a gunshot wound and his form of death is homicide, according to the Denver Medical Examiner's Office.

Jenny Nguyen, 27, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with Thompson's death, according to police.

Denver Police

Jenny Nguyen

The shooting occurred at 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the East 54th Avenue and Yampa Street area, according to an arrest affidavit from the Denver Police Department.

The couple, who were in a relationship, were arguing near Nguyen's home when Thompson was shot from close range, according to the order.

Thompson was found by officers inside a white Ford Fusion near the residence after the vehicle crashed and rolled. He was taken to the Denver Medical Health Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:32 a.m., according to the order.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

Investigators determined that the couple had been in a relationship, broke up but had recently rejoined. They were involved in two previous incidents of domestic violence, according to the affidavit.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here