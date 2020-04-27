Dax Shepard on why he would approve of his children taking psychedelic drugs

Talk about being a "cool,quot; parent.

In this week's episode of Expert armchair with Dax Shepard, the Scrubs the actor spoke to Rob loweabout their sobriety and the conversations they have with their children about drug use.

"By the way, how old are your children, because I wonder what they will say about drugs? Because I have spent it with my children," asked the actor. Dax Shepard.

"I'm so glad you said that because I was going to ask you the same thing," Shepard replied. "I am in favor of my children making mushrooms at some point. I think … well, there are many different studies that have shown quite conclusively that you have lasting creative advantages, right. As if you had made mushrooms … that lasts So I guess so, I'm going to tell my daughters to make mushrooms, smoke marijuana, drink, and just don't use cocaine or opioids. "