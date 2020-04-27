Dax Shepard on why he would approve of his children taking psychedelic drugs

Talk about being a "cool,quot; parent.
In this week's episode of Expert armchair with Dax Shepard, the Scrubs the actor spoke to Rob loweabout their sobriety and the conversations they have with their children about drug use.
"By the way, how old are your children, because I wonder what they will say about drugs? Because I have spent it with my children," asked the actor. Dax Shepard.
"I'm so glad you said that because I was going to ask you the same thing," Shepard replied. "I am in favor of my children making mushrooms at some point. I think … well, there are many different studies that have shown quite conclusively that you have lasting creative advantages, right. As if you had made mushrooms … that lasts So I guess so, I'm going to tell my daughters to make mushrooms, smoke marijuana, drink, and just don't use cocaine or opioids. "
He continued, "If you don't do those two things, you can probably do all the rest for the rest of your life, but if you get involved with those two …"
Shepard shares Delta Bell Shepard and Lincoln Shepard with wife Kristen bell.
While appearing on Shepard's podcast, Lowe also recalled his experience filming the 1983 drama. The outsiders, based on the novel of the same name. Lowe played Sodapop Curtis, one of the oilers, alongside Tom Cruise, who played Steve Randle.
Lowe hilariously recalled the time Cruise had a seizure during the film's auditions when the two were placed together in a hotel room.
"All the people in Los Angeles survived the Los Angeles auditions, and then the hand-picked people had to go to New York to face the New York version," Lowe shared. "So it was Tom Cruise and Emilio (Estevez) and C. Thomas Howell. (It was the) first time I stayed at the Plaza Hotel, and we checked in and Tom discovers that we share a room and just goes ballistic."
But Parks and Recreation the actor has no resentment or took it seriously.
"For me, the good thing about history is that there are certain people who have always been who they are, and that element of them has taken them to where they are today and the rest is history," Lowe explained. "I remember saying, 'Wow, this guy is the real deal. I mean he made me laugh, he was kinky. But in the end, you can't argue with the results. He's been keeping an eye on the ball ever since. Day one . "
