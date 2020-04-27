Dave Chappelle, Whitney Cummings raise $ 100,000 for struggling comedians amid crisis COVID-19

WENN

Along with Bill Burr and many others, the star of & # 39; Chappelle & # 39; s Show & # 39; and the student of & # 39; Whitney & # 39; Team up with Comedy Store in Los Angeles to create three episodes of a live podcast on camera.

Up News Info –

Dave Chappelle, Bill burr and Whitney Cummings They are among the stars who helped raise an impressive $ 100,000 (£ 80,850) for comedians struggling to survive in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

The stars joined the world-famous comedy store in Los Angeles to raise funds for employees routinely on the stand-up comedy circuit, creating three episodes of a live podcast on camera on Tuesday (April 21) by the night.

Dave was an unannounced special guest in the final episode, which ended up being a virtual reunion for "Chappelle & # 39; s Show", his mid-20th century television sketch show, alongside stars Burr, Neal Brennan and Donnell Rawlings, who appeared from their respective homes.

Whitney presented the first episode of the benefit, along with Chris D & # 39; Elia, Bobby lee, Andrew Santino and Tim dillon, While Tom Segura took charge of the second installment with Joey Diaz, Bert Kreischer and Theo Von.

<br />

The public donated $ 100,000 directly to The Comedy Store Family Fund via text message during the live broadcast, TMZ reported, and fans can continue to donate by sending a text message to TCSFamily at 4144.

All episodes are available to stream on YouTube (https://youtu.be/pNdf3QOb3_E), and will also be available Monday on demand through The Comedy Store channel on Roku, Apple TV, and Xbox.