Dallas Austin entered The Shade Room and talked about their concert "I Wrote That Song,quot; IG Live With Jermaine Dupri, Music Education & More! (Exclusive details)

As we all continue to be quarantined during this time, we all know that Instagram Live has become a primary source of entertainment for all of us. Many celebrities have taken the opportunity to connect with their fans, and battles between our favorite artists / producers have become a trend thanks to Swizz Beatz and TimbalandThe ‘s‘ Verzuz ’brand. However, recently Dallas Austin and Jermaine Dupri turned things around when they hosted a live version of their "I Wrote That Song,quot; sessions. Last Friday, they led fans down the memory path as they played some of their classic hits, and told stories about how these hits came about while offering advice to songwriters as well. Dallas Austin entered The Shade Room to talk about their successful live session, who could be seen fighting in a "Verzuz,quot; competition, music education and more.

We all know that Instagram battles are the trend right now, but you and Jermaine decided to turn things around with "I Wrote That Song,quot;. Why would you say that it is important for you to change it, and put a different spin on something that's been considered modern right now?

Dallas: W I wrote that song ’it's not new, it's something we've brought to Instagram because we are all in quarantine. People were trying to get Jermaine and I to fight in "Verzuz,quot;. But since we are friends and partners with JDA, our new entertainment company, we decided to do something different.

This is a way of letting the public know that we are united forces. Sharing our personal songwriting experiences and sending a little love to people shows our appreciation for each other and for Atlanta at a time when people need it most.

During your life with JD, you not only told the stories behind Writing his hit singles, but also offering advice when it came to songwriting, what would be the most important lesson you expect viewers to leave with?

Dallas: One thing I always say is, "A great song is a story in three minutes." When you watch movies, you have two hours to tell that story, but with a song, you have to get to the same points in less time and with a great melody. Another lesson was for them to understand how much commitment Jermaine and I put into our music to go that far.

One thing that stood out about your song writing skills was your ability write for different genres over the years. Why would you say having that diversity is so important to your legacy?

Dallas: Growing up with so many different types of music, I learned to write by loving those records. I never wanted to be boxed into a type of sound. As a writer / producer, I think it's more important to help translate artists to the public in the most vivid way possible. Each artist must sound and feel who is not who I am. Every time I make another album it's like starting over because they don't sound like the last ones. I like to become the act that I work with.

You and JD made it very clear that your life was not a battle, but you He said he is more than open to battle when it comes to the whole "Verzuz,quot; concept, who could he be facing?

Dallas: Well, as I said, if you go to my Wikipedia, you have to check each letter of the alphabet to see all the songs I have written. So I will fight anyone with the same catalog haha. But seriously, I think Rodney Jerkins could be a good pairing because we've worked on the same types of records and he's also a great writer / producer.

One thing you are also passionate about is music education. How Have you been working with students at Georgia State University?

Dallas: It's been a great start, but we're about to go into the mainstream because all the artists on Rowdy Records are coming out now. We use students for marketing and any other field they are interested in and related to music. Also, "The Dallas Austin Foundation for Music Education,quot; is there, and that's where we plan to locate music studies in public schools.

Ad

If you missed the Dallas Austin and Jermaine Dupri "I Wrote That Song,quot; Instagram Live session, check out the following clips:

See this post on Instagram TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ #TSRExclusiveDetails: As we all remain in quarantine during this time, we all know that Instagram Live has become a primary source of entertainment for all of us. Many celebrities have taken the opportunity to connect with their fans, and battles between our favorite artists / producers have become a trend thanks to #SwizzBeatz and # Timzland's #Verzuz brand. _____________________________________ However, recently #DallasAustin and Jermaine Dupri turned things around when they hosted a live version of their "I Wrote That Song,quot; sessions. Last Friday, they led fans down the memory path as they played some of their classic hits, and told stories about how these hits came about while offering advice to songwriters as well. _____________________________________ Dallas Austin entered The Shade Room to talk about their successful live session, who could be seen fighting in a & # 39; Verzuz & # 39; competition, music education and more. Dallas told us: "& # 39; I wrote that song & # 39; is not new, it is something we brought to Instagram because, read more at TheShadeRoom.com (📸: @gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on April 27, 2020 at 12:24 p.m. PDT