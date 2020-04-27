Daisy Ridley in talks to star in "The Ice Beneath Her" for STX – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Star Wars & # 39; Daisy Ridley is in negotiations to star in the psychological thriller The ice below her, which has been the subject of a bidding war between Hollywood financiers in recent months.

STX has risen to the top of global rights and will fund the project, which was once on the New Line but has been unleashed. Andrew Lazar (American sniper) is a producer and filmmaker for the Radio Silence trio (Ready or not) come together to direct and produce.

With its unreliable narrator, Swedish author Camilla Grebe's 2015 novel is similar in tone to Girl is gone and The Girl On The Train. The story revolves around a detective and psychological profiler who work to solve the case after a young woman is beheaded at the home of a prominent businessman. Research evolves rapidly in a race against time.

Caitlin Parrish, writer for Berlanti Productions " Supergirl and The red line, has adapted the book. Additional casting discussions are taking place for multiple juicy roles.

Drew Simon, Kevin Sauer and Sam Brown oversee STX, which recently announced that it will merge with major Indian Eros International to become Eros STX Global Corp.

British defendant actress Ridley is currently in post-production on the big-budget Lionsgate photo Walking through the chaos, which will launch early next year. Epic 2019 Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker It was the third highest grossing film in the famous science fiction franchise.

The collective filmmaker Radio Silence is made up of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella. The group recently directed the hit comedy and horror hit. Ready or not, which generated close to $ 60 million worldwide with an estimated budget of $ 6 million. They are also known for the cult horror photo. V / H / S.

In the meantime, American sniper Producer Lazar is currently in post on movies including Mel Gibson's action movie Waldo and the Warner Bros drama Clouds.