DaBaby's new record goes to number one on Billboard's album chart

Rapper DaBaby recently landed another album at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, a report from the music store revealed. DaBaby's controversial new record, Blame it on the baby, It went to number one after its launch earlier this month.

Nielsen Music and MRC Data revealed that the rapper's record, released on April 17 via SouthCoast / Interscope Records, secured 124,000 album units in the United States by the end of April 23. His other album church, released on October 12, 2019, also went to number one with 146,000 equivalent album sales.

Blaming Baby pushed The Weeknd’s After hours out of the number one spot after he led the charts for an entire month. While it's clear that DaBaby's record has sold many units, fans and critics haven't appreciated it as much as his past efforts.

As noted above, DaBaby’s Blame it on the baby It marks its third album in the last two years, but the reaction to its new album was not so positive.

Blaming Baby secured the talents of many other stars, including Roddy Ricch, Ashanti, and Megan Thee Stallion, however, the list A features list did not save him from the reaction of social media. Hot New Hip Hop reported earlier this year that the record is only rated 65% on its website.

In short, there are many users who simply do not feel the rapper's new project. Reportedly, a big problem fans have with DaBaby is repetition of its stream, and many argue that it's time for him to change his style.

DaBaby has addressed this criticism. During an interview with the hosts of The breakfast club, the rapper said he didn't want to change his flow too fast, because fans wouldn't like it very much. He has to slowly change his style so that fans have a chance to get used to it.

Also, in the same interview, DaBaby said he had the skills to outperform many other artists in the game.



