DaBaby & # 39; s & # 39; Blame It on Baby & # 39; dethrones The Weeknd & # 39; s & # 39; After Hours & # 39; on the Billboard 200 list

Meet the new winner of this week's Billboard 200 list! Dethroning Weekend"After Hours", which has been ruling the table for a month, DaBaby"Blame It on Baby" premieres at the top of the chart in the week ending April 23. The set has earned 124,000 equivalent album units in the United States, according to Nielsen Music / MRC Data.

Of the sum, 110,000 are in SEA units with 12,000 in album sales. Meanwhile, 3,000 are in the form of TEA units. The set marks the eighth week in a row where an R&B / hip-hop title ranks # 1, the longest stretch for the genre in over a year.

One of the first places is the former "After Hours" top chart of "The Weeknd". It has 55,000 equivalent album units. Following it is Lil Uzi Vert"Eternal Atake", which does not move at number 3 with 54,000 units.

This week also see Fiona Apple Returning to the list after almost eight years after his new album "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" opened at number 4 with 44,000 equivalent album units. The new set follows their 2012 album "The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do", which peaked at number 3 on the list dated July 7, 2012.

The slump from No. 4 to No. 5 is Lil baby "My Turn" earning 42,000 equivalent album units. Post Malone"Hollywood & # 39; s Bleeding" is ranked # 6 with 37,000 units, while Bad bunnyThe "YHLQMDLG" falls from No. 5 to No. 7 with 36,000 units won.

Taking number 8 is Roddy Ricch"Please excuse me for being antisocial," which drops one place to 34,000 units. Rounding out the Top 10 on this week's chart are Bar wave"Pray 4 Love" and Tory Lanez"The New Toronto 3". "Pray 4 Love" remains stable at No. 9 with 32,000 units, while "The New Toronto 3" sees a drastic drop from No. 2 to No. 10 in its second week with 28,000 units.

Top Ten Billboard 200 (week ending April 23, 2020):