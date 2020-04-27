Cynthia Bailey announces Mike Hill's burgers in quarantine – Watch her video

Cynthia Bailey tells her fans that she has been hearing a lot about Mike Hill's burgers, but until now, she has never tried them. Check out the video he shared on his social media account where he's finally biting!

‘Opps! My previous post was supposed to be this video: if I can't go somewhere other than my backyard, Costco, Walmart & Target by June, I will no longer take responsibility for my actions, mood and what I post on my IG hahaha. Stay healthy everyone❤️

@itsmikehill #CHill #mikesburgers, "Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said, "Okay, now we know what the next new business, a burger joint, will be. I'm not mad at you for capitalizing on all of that."

A fan posted this message: ‘Ok, Mike !! Try mixing turkey meat with ground lamb. OMG!!!!! The best burger in history. Add a little goat cheese !!!! Let me know. That's MY FLOSS HAMBURGER!

People also started mentioning NeNe Leakes. A follower said: @ @neneleakes is so gross! All that mouth in Greece and then her recent YouTube is her whining! I'm so excluded BOO !!!!!!!!!!!! Goodbye @neneleakes you NOT the HBIC 🤣🤣 !!! ’

Someone else also mentioned NeNe and said: ‘@ cynthiabailey10 has always been Team Nene. I felt that every time you entered into a relationship, you allowed them to influence how you were in your friendship. I saw it as a sign of weakness. (Opinions from outside) But seeing you and Mike during quarantine revealed that relationships are supposed to influence how you appear in the world. (I thought it was funny when he told you to rest on the mask during your walk) You two are the perfect combination. All the best for all of you. # 10/10/20 ".

A follower said: ‘@ cynthiabailey10 Everything that is happening to @neneleakes is wrong. Regardless of what they are going through, they are sisters for life. Please do what a sister does and stay there for her. I feel so bad that everyone tries to knock her down. It's heartbreaking Thank God @ porsha4real endorses it. Do the right thing 50Cynt! ❤ ’

What do you think about the relationship between NeNe and Cynthia?



