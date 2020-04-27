Courtyard restaurants and other businesses in Colleyville draw long lines of customers from social distance – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TARRANTE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – While most of North Texas remains closed, some restaurants in Colleyville partially reopened over the weekend.

John Crott and his family made the 30-minute trip from Frisco for dinner at Rio Mambo. "This place is great," said Crott. "There is a three and a half hour wait and we are going to wait every minute to support this community. It's great to see everyone else come out again."

On Friday, Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton gave the go-ahead to restaurants to reopen their patios. However, eating inside is still off limits.

Lounges and gyms can also open, by appointment only, as long as customers are socially estranged.

In Rio Mambo, customers waiting for a table sat in the parking lot instead of crowding the main entrance. The tables were also separated and the servers wore face masks and shields.

"They are disinfecting, they are cleaning, they are not giving anyone else's things," said client Lori White Phillips.

"They are practicing social distancing, they are taking precautions, let them go out and eat!" Client Mark Shackelford said.

Client Kristen Dian said she is ready to return to the routine. "At some point we have to reopen and go back to normal."

On social media, there has been some opposition. Some people say we are not there yet and others consider it a shame.

Mayor Newton said he has carefully reviewed Gov. Greg Abbott's order and believes his actions are in line with it.

So far, Colleyville has had 19 new positive coronavirus cases, seven people have recovered, and she is not dead.