Coronavirus Updates – Many Minn Nonessential Companies. They reopen their doors with security plans COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – For the first time in over a month, up to 100,000 Minnesotans could return to work on Monday.

Governor Tim Walz signed an order to loosen the restrictions last Thursday, allowing some noncritical companies to reopen on Monday, but there are some guidelines for this to happen.

Up News Info's Christiane Cordero reviewed a Northeast Minneapolis business that is returning to work. It's Brickmania, which makes and sells special LEGO kits.

It's the type of nonessential business that can open on Monday for two main reasons: They don't deal directly with customers, and they can meet certain health guidelines.

The owner has rearranged the space while his 30 employees worked from home. The workspaces are quite extended, which makes social distancing possible. The new floor plan also offers multiple pathways for each workstation. That is, people don't have to worry about crowding the hallways or meeting by accident.

This type of reflection plan is what state officials are asking for when talking to the 100,000 people who may return to work in industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, and certain offices.

Each of these companies must have a COVID-19 preparation plan. And they have to have a cleaning and disinfection process in place.

In Brickmania, they start small. About 15 people will return to work on Monday on a voluntary basis, with more added during the week.

Before loosening the constraints for a given environment, companies should:

– Create, share and implement a COVID-19 preparation plan that establishes the actions they are taking to guarantee social distancing, worker hygiene and the cleaning and disinfection of the facilities necessary to keep workers safe.

– Participate in the health assessment of employees and ensure that sick employees stay home.

– Continue to work from home whenever possible

