Coronavirus Positive Plano Nursing Home Resident Tests – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Life Care Center of Plano, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, announced Monday night that a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

The company's regional vice president, Brian Perine, made the following statement about security efforts at the facility to try to prevent residents and staff from contracting the virus:

We have followed and will continue to follow all CMS, CDC, and state and local health department guidelines regarding COVID-19. Our associates are being diligent in the practice of proper hand hygiene and the use of personal protective equipment, which is a recurring education that they normally receive, beginning with their orientation in our facilities.

All associates are also screened when they arrive at work and when they leave, including temperature control, to ensure that no additional illnesses enter our building. Anyone with a fever over 100.0 is sent home and asked to contact their personal physician.

These guidelines also place restrictions on the entry of visitors, family members, and vendors. Signs with information about COVID-19 and details about these restrictions are posted on our doorstep.

Our entrance is also equipped with an infection prevention station that includes personal protective supplies.

