Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

A quick start to a shot at Oxford
Here is promising news in the global race to develop a vaccine to prevent coronavirus. The Jenner Institute at Oxford University has one that appears to work in laboratory animals and is ready to test its effectiveness in humans, if regulators approve.
The institute had a great advantage, our correspondent David D. Kirkpatrick reports. Their scientists had an approach they already knew to be safe: They had shown it in trials last year with a vaccine to fight MERS, a respiratory disease caused by a closely related virus.
That has allowed the institute to jump in and schedule tests of its new Covid-19 vaccine on more than 6,000 people by the end of May, hoping to prove not only that it is safe, but also that it works.
Scientists at the Rocky Mountain Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health in Montana performed very well when they tested the Oxford vaccine last month on six rhesus macaque monkeys. Animals were exposed to large amounts of coronavirus. After more than four weeks, all six were still healthy.
"The rhesus macaque is the closest thing we have to humans," said Vincent Munster, the researcher who conducted the test.
Immunity in monkeys does not guarantee that a vaccine will protect people, but it is an encouraging sign. If the May trials go well and regulators grant emergency approval, Oxford scientists say they may have a few million doses of their vaccine available by September, months before other vaccine projects.
"It is a very, very fast clinical program," said Emilio Emini of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which is helping to fund a series of competitive efforts.
Everything in the genes: The Jenner Institute is not following the classic approach of using a weakened version of the disease pathogen. Instead, his approach starts with another familiar virus, neutralizes it, and then genetically modifies it so that it causes the body to produce the correct antibodies to Covid-19.
The researchers originally developed the technology in a quest to develop a vaccine against malaria, which is caused by a parasite. No luck there yet. But when he borrowed the idea to go after MERS, it worked well.
Reopening too soon can worsen inequality
Colorado, Minnesota, Mississippi, and Ohio have teamed up with Georgia and South Carolina to relax some patterns of social distancing and allow the reopening of certain businesses, and more states are expected to follow this week, despite health experts and epidemiologists. They caution that more generalized testing is needed to do it safely.
The wealthier workers, who tend to be university students and white, can continue working from home and avoiding the virus. But lower-wage manual workers, who are more likely to be black or Latino, will not have that option. They will face a difficult decision: going back to work and putting their health at risk, or staying home and putting their jobs at risk.
The burden of the pandemic has already fallen disproportionately on low-income workers and minorities. The virus is killing black Americans in a disproportionately high rate, and people who make less than $ 50,000 a year are more than twice as likely as others to say that they or a family member lost their job during the crisis.
Some activists say that recovery from the crisis does not have to be this way, if policy makers act responsibly and fairly.
The dangers of being considered essential
While most people can take refuge in their homes, workers classified as essential to keeping the country running during the pandemic have been forced to go to the front, putting themselves and their families at risk. They are nurses and police and power line repair teams, of course, but they are also workers in many less obvious occupations, from grocery ATMs to funeral homes.
"Basically I'm risking my life," said Joseph Morales, who delivers liquor in the city.
It is not known exactly how many truckers have become ill with the coronavirus, but the International Brotherhood of Teamsters says thousands of its New York members have reported having symptoms.
Sign language interpreters They have become some of the most visible essential workers, appearing on television and live webcasts alongside governors and public health officials. The challenge they face: improvising new gestures for phrases like "round the curve,quot;, "social distance,quot; and "don't drink Clorox,quot;.
Risky business: In mid-April, essential workers came in contact with an average of 22 other people per day, compared to four per day for non-essential workers, according to a new Gallup poll. More than half of essential workers said they were moderately or very concerned about being exposed to the virus on the job.
Nurses in the Philippines and Mexico have been sprayed with chlorine. Medical workers in India were chased by a stone-throwing mob. And in Pakistan, a nurse and her children were expelled from her department.
Six more symptoms to consider
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started by listing just three symptoms of Covid-19: fever, cough and difficulty breathing. But now we know that the disease can affect one patient very differently from another. So the C.D.C. has officially added six more:
Not all infected people will have them all, and some people will not have them. The only sure way to know if you have the virus is to get tested.
What you can do
Take care of your pets' needs. Forget what they look like and focus on keeping them safe and healthy. Thinking of adopting a quarantine puppy? Here are a few things to consider.
Store the liquor cabinet. Whether creating a small bar at home or mixing cocktails worthy of Instagram, the trick is to improvise and innovate and, above all, keep it simple.
Rest well. Practicing meditation can help you fall asleep. Here is a guide.
Can I make a mask out of bra pads? They are not the most effective at filtering particles, but they can work if necessary. This is how other everyday materials are stacked, such as denim, coffee filters, and scarves for mask making.
What are you doing
Every time I traveled, I bought postcards as souvenirs. Looking through things, I began to find them. So I decided to start writing two each day and share something great about each place with my friends. It is a wonderful reminder of my pleasant past life, and it lets people know that I am thinking of them!
– Leslie Dunn Levine, Oceanside, California.
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.