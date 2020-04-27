Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Governor Evers announces that some nonessential businesses will reopen – Up News Info

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced an emergency order on Monday allowing the reopening of some nonessential businesses in the state, but with established security measures.

Emergency Order n. ° 34 allows non-essential businesses in Wisconsin to deliver merchandise and animals to the curb. This will allow businesses such as dog groomers, small engine repair shops, upholstery businesses and others to open safely.

The order also allows for recreational outdoor rentals, such as boats, golf carts, kayaks, ATVs, and other similar recreational vehicles. Also, automatic or self-service washes may work.

All of these businesses must operate without contact with customers and must be conducted by a staff member. Additionally, they must provide payment options online or over the phone and implement appropriate disinfection practices.

"This order means that all businesses in our state are able to deliver, mail, pick up, and drop off on the curb, and it is an important step in making sure that as long as people stay safer in their homes, they can also continue to support small businesses across our state, "said Governor Evers.

The order takes effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday April 29, 2020.