Coronavirus in Minnesota: How Extended COVID-19 Tests Can Be Developed in Minnesota – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – After weeks of states struggling to increase testing for COVID-19, President Donald Trump said it will no longer be a problem.

Outside the White House on Monday, it announced expanded testing and tracking guidelines. Officials in the president's coronavirus workforce say the country will be able to screen eight million people next month.

Across the United States, more than 5.4 million people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

"We have launched the world's most ambitious testing effort," Trump said.

The effort is through a partnership with private companies that manufacture the materials needed for the tests and the main pharmacies now better prepared to administer them, such as Walgreens and CVS. Larry Merlo, CEO of CVS Health, was one of the many CEOs present at the press conference.

“Starting in May, we will install testing capabilities at up to 1,000 CVS pharmacies. We will use our drive-thrus and our parking lots with swab tests, "said Merlo.

President Trump also unveiled guidelines for states to assist states, including how to handle increasing evidence, creating timely monitoring systems to identify new cases and groups, and a rapid response program to isolate those who are sick and track who they have contacted.

Earlier this month, the president said individual states should step up testing efforts, but Monday's announcement shows the federal government is stepping up.

"We will be able to supply each state with the supplies and tests they need, which will dramatically increase the number of tests we have conducted," said task force member Admiral Brett Giroir.

Last week, dozens of new test locations in Minnesota were opened through a collaboration led by the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic, which now allows people showing symptoms of the virus to be tested.

"Not unexpectedly, we are working on some logistical issues while trying to get all systems to collaborate together," said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcom.

Problems include matching adequate supplies to different test platforms, which is why some health centers are taking matters into their own hands.

"Mayo has specifically started making some swabs, but they are making swabs for their test rigs," said Malcom.

Increasing the number of tests is only one obstacle that the country must overcome. The question now is what it means for states reflecting on the idea of ​​reopening their economy, if they have not yet begun to do so.

"I am sure we have enough evidence to start reopening and the reopening process. We want to open up the country," said Trump.

