Coronavirus in Minnesota: Firefighters for Healing Donate $ 10K to Support Hennepin Heroes – Up News Info

A local non-profit organization is taking a step forward to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

Firefighters For Healing announced Monday that it is donating $ 10,000 to the Hennepin Heroes campaign to show its support for the men and women within the walls of the Hennepin County Medical Center hospital facing the challenges of COVID-19 head-on.

"We want to bring relief and support to the front line," said Firefighters For Healing founder Jake LaFerriere, who was hospitalized at the Hennepin Healthcare Burn Center in 2010. "I have seen firsthand his dedication and endurance, courage and Sacrifice. To commemorate our tenth anniversary of service, we are donating $ 10,000 to help provide supplies and meals to ease the daily pressure of frontline workers. "

The Hennepin Heroes Fund was established by the Hennepin Healthcare Foundation in response to community generosity for its health workers. Donations help purchase personal protective equipment, technology for virtual connections, food and accommodation.

Sherman Associates is also supporting Hennepin Heroes, providing accommodation in The Canopy by Hilton-Mill District so that workers do not expose their loved ones to the virus.

"We are grateful to the many workers who are sacrificing to care for others," said Chris Sherman, senior vice president at Sherman Associates. “His tireless efforts save lives. We hope that the entire community will join us in supporting and thanking these heroes. ”

