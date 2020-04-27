Coronavirus Impact: Small Businesses in Minnesota Request Second Round of PPP – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – When the federal paycheck protection program (PPP) ran out of money, it left small businesses across the country struggling to pay their bills.

But PPP restarted on Monday morning with another $ 310 billion, offering loans to help companies pay their employees.

Small businesses apply for the loan through local banks, which have been busy processing the applications.

"We have attracted people from all areas of the bank to help us process these loans. It is also good for our employees because now is a difficult time like any other business. It gives us something to really focus on and be part of. community, "said Kim Storey of Highland Bank.

One of the companies that Highland Bank runs through is Anna's Bananas Nursery and Preschool. Anna Achtenberg, owner of the Minneapolis suburban daycare chain, applied during the first round. However, he was only able to access his money for the first time last week. When the check came for her, it was a game changer.

“It changes everything. I have about 127 employees. Before receiving the PPP loan, my unemployment email was very high. Today, our stack is next to nothing because we have all of our employees returning to work full time, ”said Achtenberg.

With the loan, Achtenberg can not only pay his full-time employees, but can also provide them with a risk payment. She is also hiring more workers.

Anna's Banana Nursery has its seven locations open right now. Most of the clients who leave children are essential workers.