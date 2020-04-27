Connie Britton returns to "9-1-1" for the last two episodes of season 3 – Up News Info

Connie Britton's character Abby Clark finally returns to 9-1-1 in the season finale of two parts of the series that will take place over the next two Mondays, May 4 and May 11.

Britton portrayed the 911 operator in the first season of the Ryan Murphy-co-created drama; she had a one year contract. Jennifer Love Hewitt took over as operator of 911 Maddie Kendall in Season 2.

For some time 9-1-1 Co-creator Tim Minear has said in the past two TCAs that Britton would definitely return to heaven, as Abby's story was never closed. "The front door, the back door and the side door are always open for her to come back," Minear said on the 2018 TCA summer tour.

Abby left for Ireland at the end of the first season, leaving behind unfinished business regarding her relationship with firefighter Buck (Oliver Stark). Since then, Buck has been trying to figure out who he is without Abby, and has forged a deeper friendship with Eddie (Ryan Guzman). The duo saved a woman from a burning building tonight.

"Eddie doesn't know anything about Abby as to what happened and the first-hand perspective, but he has heard a lot through Buck and has heard a lot through the other members of the family of 118," Guzmán told the site. Up News Info HollywoodLife's brother today. . "So when Abby ends up showing up, I think there's a level of … oh shit." Do I need to help Buck? Why is it happening?