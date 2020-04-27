Companies File Lawsuit Against Governor, Claiming Stay-At-Home Orders Violate State Constitution – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Some small business owners fed up with how Safer-At-Home orders are affecting them financially have filed a lawsuit against California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Cielito Lindo restaurant and King’s Mobile Pet Spa are among the seven companies named in the lawsuit.

They are represented by prominent attorney Mark Geragos, who is asking a federal judge to overturn the orders and that state and county governments pay for the losses.

"Just because you can quote that people have died from this doesn't mean you can suspend the constitution," Geragos said.

Along with Newsom, Geragos is also suing Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, sheriffs, and the Board of Supervisors in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and Ventura counties.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

The lawsuit alleges that the orders that have forced many companies to temporarily close violate the state Constitution and the fifth and fourteenth amendments.

"Our hope is that he will legally slap some of these politicians in the face," Geragos said. "What they are doing is not only unconstitutional, but there is no scientific basis for it."

Leading medical experts across the country have argued that science shows that people need to stay home as long as possible while the coronavirus continues to spread, and legal experts say this could be a difficult case to win.

"The state has the power to protect the health, safety and well-being of its residents," said Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson. "I think right now, it might be difficult to find a judge who is susceptible to these arguments."

Geragos said Monday he plans to file a lawsuit against certain banks for lending to corporations aimed at bailing out small businesses.