Companies bet on AI cameras to track social distancing and limit liability – Latest news

Stores and workplaces eager to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus are equipping existing security cameras with artificial intelligence software that can track compliance with health guidelines, including social distancing and wearing masks.

Several companies told Reuters that the software will be crucial to staying open as concerns about COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, persist worldwide. It will allow them to show not only workers and clients, but also insurers and regulators, that they are monitoring and applying safe practices.

"The last thing we want is for the governor to shut down all of our projects because no one is behaving," said Jen Suerth, vice president of Chicago-based Pepper Construction, which introduced the SmartVid.io software this month to detect grouping workers on an Oracle Corp project in Deerfield, Illinois.

Samarth Diamond plans to deploy AI from Glimpse Analytics as soon as its polishing factory reopens in Gujarat, India, while two RPT Realty-owned Michigan shopping malls will follow RE Insight in two weeks.

Shoppers hope the technology will work because they have already used similar tools to profile shoppers entering stores and find helmet teasing at construction sites.

But some technology consultants advising retailers and office owners have warned clients not to introduce new technologies in a chaotic time and to invest in tools that may only be needed for a period of months. Privacy activists concerned with increasingly detailed monitoring of people are also urging companies to limit AI use to the pandemic.

"The question is whether the technology remains after the public health problem goes away, and that is the real fear of privacy," said Al Gidari, a privacy expert at Stanford Law School. "The video in the store today to ensure social distancing is still to identify the shoplifters tomorrow."

COMPUTER VISION

Reuters spoke to 16 video analytics companies, many of them new with a few million dollars in annual revenue, who have added offers due to the coronavirus. Your systems can be configured to produce daily reports, which site managers can use to correct recurring problems and document compliance.

Most work in a branch of AI technology known as computer or machine vision where algorithms train in image libraries to identify objects with 80% or more confidence.

Several customers said the technology, which can cost $ 1,000 or more annually to analyze data from a handful of video cameras, is cheaper than staffing the permanent guard. It may also be safer, as some guards who enforce the estrangement have clashed with people protesting the security measures, they said.

Peprth Construction's Suerth said his SmartVid system has yet to report overcrowding problems because staff have been limited. But Suerth said that as more teams arrive, the company will look for trends to issue reminders in "toolbox conversations."

"It's another set of eyes on the site," Suerth said, adding that the software is less error-prone than people and that "the accuracy we're seeing is really high."

Samarth Diamond manager Parth Patel said he could fine-tune procedures when the software identifies where its 4,000 workers gather in crowded areas. Patel said people labeled as having no masks would quickly be offered one by a team that checks the camera's power.

"It will surely be useful for the safety of the employees and their comfort level, and it will be useful to show the authorities that we are adhering,quot; to the regulations, Patel said.

Patel said she is confident in the algorithms after her family successfully used computer vision last year in the supermarkets she owns to count female shoppers and decide where to store a new line of dresses.

Ad

RPT Realty, which CEO Brian Harper said had used camera software to count visitors in recent months at two of the 49 open-air shopping malls he owns in the United States, is moving to assess tenant compliance. with reduced occupancy regulations Five shopping malls.

It also plans to help consumers decide when to buy using technology from startup WaitTimes to analyze the lines of people waiting to enter stores, a phenomenon that has become common during the pandemic as part of social distancing efforts. The signage will inform buyers of the anonymous count, according to Harper.

"You can never have too much data on your hands," said Harper.

But calculating whether people are six feet (1.8 meters) away and detecting objects like face masks are all novel uses that are now being tested and launched at fast times. Some startups even promise to detect sneezing and coughing, claims that generated skepticism from some experts.

"Most of the solutions will be in uncharted territory, without a proven track record and likely susceptible to false positives and mistakes," said Vinay Goel, a former Google Maps product leader who is now director of digital products at the real estate technology unit. . service giant Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

In addition to costs, companies are concerned that AI will generate too many reports of no problems, such as a family walking in a hallway, retail consultants said.

Indyme, a technology provider working with BevMo !, Office Depot, and other US retailers. The US said its customers have preferred rudimentary boxes that can count people at the entrances and automatically announce, "For your safety, keep a social distance of six feet, thank you."

