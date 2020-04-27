Common heartburn medication may work against coronavirus – BGR

Doctors in New York are looking for a medication that generally treats heartburn for COVID-19 therapy.

The new coronavirus may respond to famotidine, an affordable heartburn medication.

Famotidine was also identified by a computer model as a potential drug that could stop viral replication.

The new coronavirus has been a challenge for clinicians seeking to find therapies that can stop the virus from replicating and therefore reduce complications that can lead to death. Various medications that have been designed and approved to treat other ailments may work in COVID-19 therapies, and some of these candidates are quite popular after being mentioned in White House press reports. Hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir are probably the best-known COVID-19 drugs currently being tested, although not all of the results are promising. But researchers are also testing other drugs that may have a positive effect on COVID-19 patients, including a cheap drug that's used to treat heartburn.

Called famotidine, this possible coronavirus treatment is being tested at the Feinstein Institutes of Medical Research at Northwell Health, which runs 23 hospitals in the New York City area. About 187 patients are included in the clinical trial, and Northwell hopes to enroll 1,200 patients.

"There are many examples in the history of medicine where a drug designed for one purpose turns out to have an effect on another disease," said Dr. Kevin Tracey. CNN. Famotidine could be one of them.

"It is generic, abundant and inexpensive," said the doctor. "We don't know if it has any benefit. We really don't. I swear not. People expect something. But we need to do this clinical trial." He also advised people not to go to the pharmacy and buy the drug just because it is used in a clinical trial.

As always, you should avoid self-medication at home for any condition, not just coronavirus.

Patients in the study receive the drug intravenously, in doses of about nine times what someone would take for heartburn.

The clinical trial, however, has one big caveat. Famotidine is not only administered to patients. Everyone in the study also takes hydroxychloroquine. Half of the people will receive famotidine and hydroxychloroquine, while the other half will only receive the last one and a placebo.

The study began in early April when hydroxychloroquine was seen as a game changer thanks to Trump's complimentary comments on the fight against malaria. More recent research showed that hydroxychloroquine may not be the miracle drug advertised on television. Northwell's study could continue without the antimalarial drug in the future.

The idea of ​​using a heartburn medication grew out of observations made in China, where an infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital noted that COVID-19 patients who were also being administered famotidine were doing better than others. patients taking a different medication. Famotidine is affordable and is used by the poorest patients. Wealthier Chinese patients were prescribed a different and more expensive medication (omeprazole) for the same condition.

Famotidine also appeared as a potential treatment for the new coronavirus in a computer model from Florida-based Alchem ​​Laboratories. The drug appears to be at the top of the list, as the structure of famotidine could stop the virus from replicating.

