Comedy Central Extends 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah' to 45 Minutes – Up News Info

The daily show of social distance with Trevor Noah It is getting longer.

Comedy Central is extending the half-hour format to 45 minutes, the first time in the program's 24-year history that it is being improved. This brings Noah's show closer to the likes of the network's nightly talk shows hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel.

The first extended program will air tonight, Monday, April 27.

It occurs when The Daily Show is working well under quarantine circumstances. Noah's interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, his first nightly interview, has garnered more than 32 million views, and the channel has garnered the highest earnings year-over-year, up to 33% , from any of the top 30 networks, excluding news channels, since mid-March, according to Nielsen.

Other guests during the closure have included New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who also gave his first evening interview to the comedian, as well as Bill Gates, Governor Gavin Newson, and basketball star and philanthropist Steph Curry.

Last week, executive producer and executive producer Jen Flanz told Up News Info: "We are made for this in some way because we are very flexible and can change gears very quickly."

She admitted that there were obvious challenges to doing the show under the circumstances, particularly around communication and having to film earlier.

But she said her team has grown accustomed to a routine and forced them to come up with new ways to be creative. “(At first), it seemed like we could never have done The Daily Show from all of our individual homes and now we do it every day. As a result of all this, they are small potatoes, but it has been great to discover how we can all communicate and transmit it. It has definitely become a routine, even if it is a very strange routine, "he said." We cannot do the program and resort to what we normally do. It's been fun trying to figure out how to make this show interesting to viewers and Trevor. "