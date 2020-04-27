Comcast Extends Free WiFi Hotspots and Facilitates Xfinity Payment Until June 30 – Up News Info

Comcast will extend through June 30 a set of initiatives it launched in response to COVID-19, offering free Wi-Fi hotspots for everyone (not just its customers) and more flexible payment options for Xfinity internet, pay TV and services. wireless.

The extension, the company said, "will help ensure that students can finish the school year from home" and stay connected to the Internet during the pandemic.

In addition to the critical points in the USA. In the US, Comcast agrees not to disconnect service to any Xfinity customers and also to waive late payment charges and find flexible payment options or other solutions for overdue bills. It is also rolling out free trials of its "Internet Essentials" service line, which costs $ 10 a month and aims to serve low-income households.

Unemployment has exploded during the coronavirus, leaving many Americans unable to pay for housing costs, utility rates, or other basic expenses.

Comcast is also pausing its data plan, giving all of its Xfinity customers unlimited data at no additional charge. The company is taking this step despite the fact that, as noted in the official announcement, the vast majority of our customers fail to use (the limit of) 1 terabyte of data in a month. "

"These expanded measures will continue to keep Americans safe and ensure that homes are equipped for students to learn and stay informed at home as the nation copes with this unprecedented disruption in our daily lives," said Dave Watson, Principal. Comcast Cable Executive. "Our services have never been more important, and we are doing everything we can to keep people connected to the Internet."