Comcast Extends Free WiFi Hotspots and Facilitates Xfinity Payment Until June 30 – Up News Info

Comcast and AT&T will extend through June 30 a set of initiatives they launched in response to COVID-19, offering free Wi-Fi hotspots for everyone (not just their customers) and more flexible payment options for Internet, pay TV, and wireless services.

The extension, Comcast said, "will help ensure that students can finish the school year from home" and stay connected to the Internet during the pandemic. AT&T said its moves were "consistent" with FCC President Ajit Pai's "Keep America Connected Pledge" promise.

In addition to the critical points in the USA. In the US, Comcast agrees not to disconnect service to any Xfinity customers and also to waive late payment charges and find flexible payment options or other solutions for overdue bills. It is also rolling out free trials of its "Internet Essentials" service line, which costs $ 10 a month and aims to serve low-income households. AT & T's announcement followed the same basic outline within its own footprint.

Unemployment has exploded during the coronavirus, leaving many Americans unable to pay for housing costs, utility rates, or other basic expenses.

Companies are also pausing their data plans, giving customers unlimited data at no additional charge.

"These expanded measures will continue to keep Americans safe and ensure that homes are equipped for students to learn and stay informed at home as the nation copes with this unprecedented disruption in our daily lives," said Dave Watson, Principal. Comcast Cable Executive. "Our services have never been more important, and we are doing everything we can to keep people connected to the Internet."