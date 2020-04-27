Colorado nonprofits volunteer to work together during coronavirus

It was difficult enough when the old woman in Colorado tested positive for COVID-19, the disease that comes from the new coronavirus; It became completely difficult when her family would not let her into the house, forcing her to live in her car.

Within hours of learning about the plight of women, Charlotte Olson, emergency manager for the Colorado Department of Human Services, mobilized resources from a matrix of organizations that unite in times of disaster.

"The local director of human services contacted and we connected them with the Salvation Army and the local agency on aging," Olson recalled, saying he could not identify the county or the woman for privacy reasons. "They put her in a hotel, gave her food, and they will help her until she is out of isolation."

The plight of women is just one of several anecdotes offered by dozens of volunteer organizations mobilized across the state since the pandemic attack, an apparently endless stream of need, pain, and stress that Olson struggles to stem.

Part of that is working with Active Disaster Colorado Volunteer Organizations, a tight-knit group of nonprofits whose primary role in working together is outlined in the state's emergency management plan.

"That is why we are not competing or doubling resources," said Ian Anderson, COVOAD executive director and regional director of disaster emergency services for the Salvation Army. "Typically, the government will have nonprofits in a supporting or leadership role in their emergency plan, and that requires coordination."

Governor Jared Polis' office said the group activated early when it was clear there was a threat, but with a slight change.

The biggest challenge has not been finding volunteers to help with food distribution or establishing temporary housing for the homeless during the COVID-19 crisis, Anderson said.

"It has been the limitation for our volunteers, who are generally retired and the most vulnerable population, due to the coronavirus," he said. "It is sad to tell a volunteer who has been with us for years that we cannot use them because we want to keep them safe." They really want to help. "

With more than 300 agencies and nonprofits across the state, many of which have never worked together in a disaster setting because a pandemic is not the most skilled, Olson said, maintaining order can be a challenge.

"Occasionally, some get a little bit wild, but we regroup everyone and coordinate more effectively," Olson said. "I would say the biggest challenge is that everyone is competing for the same resources at the same time. Last year there were 13 fires in the state and that felt overwhelming. Now we have 64 counties that need food, and 200% more people need access to services ".

Although most of the need is in the Denver metropolitan area, the greatest need is in the state's most rural counties.

"Rural Colorado is disproportionately affected because they don't have many grocery stores; they are turning into food deserts," Olson said. "We hear that people are driving to Kansas or Utah to get supplies because their store is sold out."

Some situations are based on a total bombardment.

That was the case when social service agencies across the state reported an alarming lack of diapers, baby formulas, and wipes.

"It has never happened this big before," Olson said. "Suddenly, thousands of cases entered and were distributed to various places."

It happened again in a northwest Colorado county where seven painters who were in the country illegally entered a local hospital the day before Easter, anxious because five of them were sick. It was 2 in the morning. Five were finally positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalized. One would die.

The remaining two had no resources.

"What's encouraging is that the entire community stepped up housing, food and services for these undocumented guys who really needed help," said Olson.

The Salvation Army helped the two men settle into a nearby hotel room for the night, then another agency found them housing and food for two weeks.

"We still have people stranded in Colorado," said Olson. "Families from Colombia and South America. Some were on vacation; some were employees of the resorts. They can't get home. Every day is a new challenge. "

