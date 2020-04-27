Colorado health officials issue detailed new rules to reopen state

Colorado state health officials on Monday issued new detailed guidelines on how the state should function now that the coronavirus home stay order has expired.

The 34-page order from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment sets standards for businesses as they reopen, urges people to take precautions, allows some college classes to resume in person, and provides some protection for vulnerable workers who are unable to physically return home safely. work places

The order, which took effect at 6 a.m. Monday will last until May 26 and create specific standards for different industries and activities.

Governor Jared Polis said Monday the state is ready to move from the stay-at-home order because new cases and hospitalizations are on the decline. The virus is not spreading as fast as before, he said.

"We no longer have the alarming exponential spread that we had a month ago," he said.

Colorado has 13,870 confirmed cases of coronavirus, although authorities believe the actual number of infections is much higher, and 812 people are currently hospitalized with the disease. By Monday, 695 people in Colorado had died after contracting the new coronavirus.

Under the new public health order, restaurants, bars, gyms, cinemas and concert halls, casinos and off-piste betting facilities will remain closed. Restaurants and bars may continue to offer takeout and delivery.

Retail stores are now able to open customers in-store with strict social distancing and precautions for employees, including face liners and gloves, but are encouraged to continue pick-up or drop-off services for as long as possible . Out-of-office services, such as real estate visits, can be restarted, as can elective or voluntary medical procedures.

Personal services, such as beauty salons and massage parlors, may be open on Fridays, as long as the provider and customer wear masks and there are no more than 10 people on site, and the site does not exceed 50 percent of its occupancy total. Services that require a person to remove the mask cannot be performed, according to the order.

Office-based companies may allow 50 percent of their employees to work in person beginning May 4, but with restrictions.

The order requires companies and employers to take a variety of precautions when reopening, including posting posters on healthy practices, establishing social distancing, limiting meetings to fewer than 10 people, and detecting fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 in employees. Employers with more than 50 employees anywhere should also implement cleaning and disinfecting their facilities, as well as closing common areas to prevent employees from gathering in larger groups.

Employers must provide "reasonable job accommodations,quot; for employees facing a more severe risk of the new coronavirus, such as those over 65 or those with underlying health conditions, and the order encourages employers to allow such workers to work distance. Vulnerable workers cannot be forced to go to work during the pandemic, the order says.

Elementary and secondary schools will continue remote learning, but colleges and universities can teach face-to-face for learning that cannot be done remotely. Institutions must allow students to opt out of receiving in-person classes and must follow social distancing guidelines.

The reopening guidelines do not apply in places where local health orders are more restrictive, such as Denver, Adams, Arapahoe, Jefferson and Boulder counties, which have extended their stay-at-home orders until May 8.