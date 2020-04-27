Colorado health officials issue detailed new rules to reopen state

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Colorado health officials issue detailed new rules to reopen state
Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Colorado state health officials on Monday issued new detailed guidelines on how the state should function now that the coronavirus home stay order has expired.

The 34-page order from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment sets standards for businesses as they reopen, urges people to take precautions, allows some college classes to resume in person, and provides some protection for vulnerable workers who are unable to physically return home safely. work places

The order, which took effect at 6 a.m. Monday will last until May 26 and create specific standards for different industries and activities.

Governor Jared Polis said Monday the state is ready to move from the stay-at-home order because new cases and hospitalizations are on the decline. The virus is not spreading as fast as before, he said.

"We no longer have the alarming exponential spread that we had a month ago," he said.

Colorado has 13,870 confirmed cases of coronavirus, although authorities believe the actual number of infections is much higher, and 812 people are currently hospitalized with the disease. By Monday, 695 people in Colorado had died after contracting the new coronavirus.

Under the new public health order, restaurants, bars, gyms, cinemas and concert halls, casinos and off-piste betting facilities will remain closed. Restaurants and bars may continue to offer takeout and delivery.

Retail stores are now able to open customers in-store with strict social distancing and precautions for employees, including face liners and gloves, but are encouraged to continue pick-up or drop-off services for as long as possible . Out-of-office services, such as real estate visits, can be restarted, as can elective or voluntary medical procedures.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here