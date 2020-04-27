Cinematographers Guild Security Panel Meets to Develop Resumption Protocols – Up News Info

The International Cinematographers Guild's safety committee, IATSE Local 600, met last week to develop a set of protocols to prepare camera crews for the eventual resumption of film and television production.

"The conversation about how to return to work safely is getting stronger, and I'm hearing more and more from people in the industry about what we think should be the protocols of the camera department," said Local 600 President John Lindley, in her last video. message to guild members. Once developed, he said, those protocols will go to Rebecca Rhine, the site's national executive director, "so that she can represent us in the broader conversation within the IA (IATSE) and with the other guilds."

"It is always important to remember," Rhine said in the video, "that the employer is ultimately responsible for creating and maintaining a safe work environment. But it is really important that we understand what problems we must solve before people feel they can return to work safely. There is no risk-free workplace, but there are best practices and mitigation, and we don't want to send anyone back a minute before all of them have been identified and taken precautions. "

In a previous message, Rhine said, “There are a lot of moving parts while we have this conversation. You have the various unions and guilds; you have different employers; It has the medical establishment and it has several things that are beyond our control: government guidelines; state and federal guidelines on how many people can meet; whether there is an effective vaccine or treatment that is developed in the foreseeable future; how insurance companies will insure productions as we go.

“And all of this must be taken into account as we take information from so many sources to try to create the right set of protocols. At that time, the Joint Committee on Workplace Safety-Management is the vehicle that AI uses to carry on those conversations. And I participate in those gatherings, just like all the other locals in Hollywood. And I think there will be a pretty solid conversation about how to get people back to work safely, but how we do it in a time frame that allows the industry to get back to work. "

The Industry-wide Labor Administration Safety Committee, which has been implementing safety procedures for decades, will play an important role in establishing those protocols. Formed in 1965, it is comprised of union, union, and manager representatives who research, write, and recommend guidelines for on-set security practices.