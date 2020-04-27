Cinema Guild acquires ‘Yourself And Yours’; Lands Poor Greg Drowning ’Lands At Comedy Dynamics – Up News Info

Cinema Guild has acquired the US distribution rights. USA to Hong Sangsoo's comedy You and yours, It will open on June 5 with digital and home video releases scheduled for later this year.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016 and follows Youngsoo (Kim Joohyuk), who learns that his girlfriend, Minjung (Lee Yooyoung), was recently spotted having drinks with another man. When Youngsoo asks him about it, they fight and part on bad terms. The next day, Youngsoo tries to find her, but cannot. While wandering and fidgeting, Minjung has a series of encounters with other men. But to them, it seems that she is not herself.

You and yours It is the second film to be released as part of the Cinema Guild virtual cinema initiative.

Comedy Dynamics has acquired the romantic comedy directed by Jeffrey Scott Collins Poor Greg Drowning. The film will be released through the Comedy Dynamics network on August 11. This netflix includes Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, Apple TV, Dish, Google Play, among others.

The comedy follows a love addict named Greg (On becoming a god in Central FloridaGraham Sibley), whose girlfriend left him for their partner's therapist. Depressed, heartbroken and unemployed, Greg must find a roommate to help pay the rent. But Greg scares all potential roommates, except for a girl named Peyton who is moving and whom Greg falls madly in love with.

Poor Greg Drowning also features Cedric the Entertainer (Barbershop, Be Cool, A haunted house), Christine Woods (Hello ladies, perfect couples), George Basil (Crashing, Wrecked, Flaking), Marguerite Gioia Insolia (Crazy men) and Jenny O’Hara (Mystic River, Devil)

This acquisition agreement was negotiated by Anna Roberts of Comedy Dynamics and Tiffany Boyle and Geoff Lee of Ramo Law.