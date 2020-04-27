Chrissy Teigen slaps Body Shamer after sharing a swimsuit selfie

Chrissy Teigen He applauded a social media user on Sunday after the follower commented on his body.
It all started after the cookbook author posted a video of herself standing in front of a mirror while wearing a swimsuit. After viewing the 14-second clip, a Twitter user wrote: "In the form of SpongeBob hahaha." However, Teigen wasted no time closing it.
"I know you are not talking," she replied.
After reading the exchange, a fan decided to send kind words to Teigen.
"I'm sorry everyone was so rude to you," the follower tweeted. "You are so beautiful inside and out."
While Teigen seemed to appreciate the message, she also suggested that she was not going to let anyone take her down.
"Okay, I've been a rectangle my whole life and it has taken me a long way!" she replied along with three heart emojis.
After another follower wrote "these comments are exhausting," Teigen replied, "Yes, they are super evil lmao."
He also had another fan come to his defense.
"You are all too comfortable with online bullying," the commenter wrote. "Chrissy is a complete role model and she is more successful than ever and she will be wrong to humiliate someone when they are just trying to be confident. Sick."
Teigen responded to this comment with a heart emoji.
This was not the first time that Teigen had applauded a social media user.
No butts about it
In January 2020, a user recently accused Teigen of taking a photo of her to make her butt look bigger.
"You may never have seen a girl in this position before, but it's good to look like you have a butt," he applauded after wearing custom Goldsheep Clothing leggings.
Instagram / Chrissy Teigen
Questioned parenting skills
In December 2019, a user criticized a photo published by Teigen that shows her sitting with her and her husband. John Legend3 year old daughter Moon.
"Jesus covers up your daughter," commented the user.
"She sucked it for months and doesn't care much," Teigen replied.
Dave Hogan
Defend Taylor Swift
In December 2019, Teigen applauded a man who publicly called Taylor SwiftFertility is questioned.
He tweeted, "I can't believe Taylor Swift is about to turn 30, she still looks so young! It's weird to think that 90% of her eggs are already gone, 97% by the time she turns 40, so I hope she thinks about having kids before it's too late. She'd be a fun mom. 🙂 "
"Uhhhh, you are a weird idiot," replied Teigen, who has been outspoken about her own past struggle with infertility.
Laughing at the comments
Over the Thanksgiving weekend of 2019, Teigen shared a photo of her two children hanging out with family staff members. "Thankful for the people who make our dysfunctional home functional," she wrote on Instagram. Then a reviewer wrote: "AKA & # 39; grateful for the staff at my house of chefs and nannies." Teigen replied: "I literally said it, but surely you understood me."
Amanda Edwards / WireImage, SAUL LOEB / AFP / Getty Images
Tweeting with Trump
After the president Donald trump he referred to Teigen as Juan Legendthe "dirty wife,quot;, the Lip sync battle The host applauded.
"Hahaha, what a bitch," he wrote in one of his tweets. "He tagged everyone but me. An honor, Mr. President."
Defending daughter Luna
After Teigen posted an adorable video of her daughter showing off her negotiating skills, an enemy wrote "someone finally brushed her hair,quot; in the comment section. Of course, Teigen wasted no time turning off the troll.
"Alone," replied Teigen, "maybe I can come and put makeup on you."
Critical explosives about her decision to bottle-feed
John Legend He once posted a photo of Teigen bottle-feeding Miles backstage at one of his shows. But when a critic questioned her decision not to continue breastfeeding, the celebrity responded.
"John never breastfed Miles," she joked.
Managing your enemies
In October 2018, a social media user named Heidi criticized a photo of Teigen, calling it "downright awful."
"At first glance, I didn't recognize you," he wrote. "I know you don't mind, but girl, if you're going to be magazine cover material, make it worth it."
Then Teigen replied, "Thank you, Heidi. In the future, I will try harder to be the best cover model. If you could, please send me specific tips and tricks (or previous covers I've taken for reference!) So cool. "
Touch!
Applauding the Twitter trolls
Teigen has never been afraid to share his political views, and he certainly is not afraid to respond to people who criticize them.
She proved this to be true when she entered into a burning Twitter war with a user named Debbie.
"Have you ever seen a more epic fight," he wrote.
instagram / twitter
Calling critics
After a troll called Teigen "chubby,quot; and "chubby," the cookbook author let the hater know that she wasn't disturbed by his tweet.
"I hate to say this but … aren't you a small person?" She answered. "Also, I don't care about my weight, so this doesn't hurt."
instagram / twitter
Turning off Shamers
In 2014, Teigen criticized users of social networks who claimed that he had "gained weight."
"Honestly, fuck all of you. Why am I opening something for you?" He tweeted, and then added: "In what other real-life situation would you approach someone and tell them that you are fat or that you gained weight? Seriously, you're a POS. I don't know why it always surprises me when you disappoint me. I must get used to this situation. It's surprising to me that they tell me to get through the holes, but the a-holes are never told to stop being pieces of s – t.
instagram / twitter
Correcting with kindness
After an Instagram user asked if Teigen had a "baby bump,quot; in one of her photos, the mother-of-two made it clear why she didn't appreciate speculation.
"I know you didn't mean to be rude, but think twice before asking this," he wrote in response. "There are people who have trouble conceiving and it hurts all the time. I am not pregnant but I would be happy if I were. But I am happy not to be!"
