Chrissy Teigen slaps Body Shamer after sharing a swimsuit selfie

Chrissy Teigen He applauded a social media user on Sunday after the follower commented on his body.

It all started after the cookbook author posted a video of herself standing in front of a mirror while wearing a swimsuit. After viewing the 14-second clip, a Twitter user wrote: "In the form of SpongeBob hahaha." However, Teigen wasted no time closing it.

"I know you are not talking," she replied.

After reading the exchange, a fan decided to send kind words to Teigen.

"I'm sorry everyone was so rude to you," the follower tweeted. "You are so beautiful inside and out."

While Teigen seemed to appreciate the message, she also suggested that she was not going to let anyone take her down.

"Okay, I've been a rectangle my whole life and it has taken me a long way!" she replied along with three heart emojis.

After another follower wrote "these comments are exhausting," Teigen replied, "Yes, they are super evil lmao."