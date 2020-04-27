Chrissy Teigen shared a video of her body, was embarrassed to have a "square,quot; shape and is now talking about how society has conditioned us to like "surgically enhanced curves,quot;

Home Entertainment Chrissy Teigen shared a video of her body, was embarrassed to have...

Chrissy Teigen shared a video of her body, was embarrassed to have a "square," shape and is now talking about how society has conditioned us to like "surgically enhanced curves,"

"I've been a 'square' all my life and, let me tell you, it's been worth it in many ways!"

Last Saturday, our queen of clapbacks posted this thirst trap for herself:

And Chrissy looks like super awesome!

But, because it's the Internet, and some people suck, he was ashamed of his body. We're not even going to link hatred here because why pay more attention to trolls? Basically, they said bad things like that she "was in the shape of SpongeBob."

@charlieandjoy @chrissyteigen I can't believe how many guys are ringing. And super insecure women. It seems the younger females back it up, but the old Jans and Cheryls are being idiots. It blows my head off.

There was total harassment for no reason, so this user reminded people that Chrissy is much more successful than she ever will be. Touch!

@chrissyteigen You are all too comfortable bullying online. Chrissy is a complete role model and is more successful than they will ever be wrong if they humiliate someone when they just try to have confidence. Sick

All the negativity made Chrissy come out of the carpentry to point out this very important fact:

They all used to ... surgically improved curves. I have been a square all my life and let me tell you it has been worth it in many ways! https://t.co/wuRwGof2sZ

And let's not forget the fact that if Chrissy altered her body, she would also be attacked for it!

Imagine if one day it appeared with hips and an ass. Ooooo, you guys would get mad too! I am happy, John is happy, we are all happy and we are well.

So can we stop seeing women's bodies as "shapes,quot; and appreciate them as they naturally are?

@jameelajamil Thank you :( I have gotten used to my body at a right angle, you would think that people have seen it enough so that it no longer surprises them, but no, hahaha ❤️

IN THE WORDS OF BRUNO MARS: YOU ARE INCREDIBLE IN YOUR WAY YOU ARE. Thanks for reminding us, Chrissy!

