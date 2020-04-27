Chrissy Teigen shared a video of her body, was embarrassed to have a "square,quot; shape and is now talking about how society has conditioned us to like "surgically enhanced curves,quot;

"I've been a 'square' all my life and, let me tell you, it's been worth it in many ways!"
Last Saturday, our queen of clapbacks posted this thirst trap for herself:
And Chrissy looks like super awesome!
But, because it's the Internet, and some people suck, he was ashamed of his body. We're not even going to link hatred here because why pay more attention to trolls? Basically, they said bad things like that she "was in the shape of SpongeBob."
There was total harassment for no reason, so this user reminded people that Chrissy is much more successful than she ever will be. Touch!
All the negativity made Chrissy come out of the carpentry to point out this very important fact:
And let's not forget the fact that if Chrissy altered her body, she would also be attacked for it!
So can we stop seeing women's bodies as "shapes,quot; and appreciate them as they naturally are?
IN THE WORDS OF BRUNO MARS: YOU ARE INCREDIBLE IN YOUR WAY YOU ARE. Thanks for reminding us, Chrissy!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTMLfc880103b45576a2d6b975112fd0bff312%