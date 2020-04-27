Chrissy Teigen embarrassed after sharing the video of her thirst trap in a sunken bathing suit – she applauds!

Chrissy Teigen was feeling herself when she posted a hot clip of her in a one-piece swimsuit, but unfortunately, there were people who embarrassed her in the comments. That said, Chrissy is well known for how outspoken and forceful she is, so everyone should know better than to tease her right now.

The model was quick to applaud the enemies!

Chrissy, who is also the mother of two children, confidently showed off her body in a black swimsuit in an attempt to catch her fans on the platform.

Along with the short mirror video, she jokingly wrote, "Don't get too caught up."

The one-piece swimsuit had a very deep neckline, showing off her cleavage, and the star even playfully tells her followers, "I never post thirst traps, so here I am, catching you, thirsty, thirsty."

Obviously she was just having fun in quarantine and the clip was not to be taken too seriously, but many people didn't get it, so she was very hateful.

Many proceeded to point out that she is married, suggesting that she shouldn't catch anyone for that, while others directly criticized her body's appearance!

don't get too caught pic.twitter.com/bLp3dlHzIg – chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

Rude comments about her appearance piled up, but there were also plenty of fans who defended her: "So, @chrissyteigen posted a quick video of her in a suit and the world went on the attack." "Men and women hurling insults,quot;. I wish I looked like her! When did all of these a * shats become perfect for walking Ken and Barbies? #douchebags ".

Chrissy proceeded to retweet this second comment and added her own thoughts on this: ‘Everyone used to … surgically improved curves. I've been a square all my life, and let me tell you, it's been worth it in many ways. Imagine if one day it appeared with hips and a * s. Oooo, then you would get mad too! I am happy, John (Legend) is happy, we are all happy and we are fine.



