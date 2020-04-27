Chrissy Teigen defends her natural body after being compared to "SpongeBob,quot;

I guess you can't set thirst traps alone these days. Chrissy Teigen had to inform some haters that she is proud of her natural body after receiving negative comments for a video she posted.

In the video, Chrissy jokes that she is posting a "thirst trap,quot; while posing in a swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

One of his followers responded to his video, saying it was "spongebob-shaped,quot; and that if you know Chrissy Teigen, she wouldn't stay quiet and take that.

She shot her Twitter fingers in defense of her natural body, proud of her natural form.

"Okay. I've been a rectangle my whole life and it has taken me a long way," the supermodel replied to one of her fans.

Chrissy also spoke about the perception of the image of the female body that is currently portrayed on social networks.

"Everyone used to … surgically improved curves. I've been a square all my life and let me tell you it has been worth it in many ways. "

Chrissy essentially explained that people would not be happy in any way.

“Imagine if one day it appeared with hips and an a **. Ooooo, you guys would get mad too!

To really calm the haters, Chrissy reminded fans that she only cares about a few opinions, and that those would be hers and her husband John Legend.

"I am happy, John is happy, we are all happy and we are well!"

Well let them know then, Chrissy!

