Chris Sails presents a new haircut and social media thinks it looks VERY familiar

Roommates, we all have low profile or high tone with the saga that is Queen Naija, Chris Sails and Clarence NYC. Obviously, things have changed dramatically since Queen Naija and Chris separated. Since then, Queen released music and became involved with social media influencer Clarence NYC. The love birds had a baby and started a YouTube channel for the world to see. Chris has also had his share of success after his split with Queen. Releasing music himself and continuing his presence on YouTube. Along with its success, it has also had its fair share of road blocks. After being arrested for aggravated assault, posing as the police and his latest incident, another assault charge. The latest incident had her former baby searching for her son, CJ. See that post below:

Chris, known for his signature hairstyles, has now taken a completely different direction and chosen to cut it all off! We all know what a haircut can do for a man and in this case Chris looks a bit bite!

See the new look below:

I mean, IT'S Monday, does he look like a Zaddy? The internet seems to have a very strong opinion that with its new cut, it seems to favor someone MORE …

Phew! People are wasting little or no time getting those comparison jokes out! Now, you know we had to take some photos of Clarence to see if we can spot the resemblance. Look down:

Ad

Okay, a long beard and a shortcut doesn't necessarily mean these men look alike. But trolls are going to troll them! Now that you've seen them both, are you feeling Chris's new look? Let us know!

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!