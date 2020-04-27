Chris Brown calls his baby mom, Ammika Harris, "The most beautiful woman on the planet,quot;

Chris Brown has just made many of his fans happy with a recent move. He called his baby mom, Ammika Harris, the most beautiful woman on the planet, and her admirers were also amazed.

As you know, these two share a child together, Aeko, but people don't know for sure if these two are a couple or are simply raising Aeko.

On the other hand, Chris has been offering his fans all kinds of clues that they might be together after all, and he did it again.

Look at what Chris wrote:

Fans started a debate in the comments, and some people even said that Chris must have upset Amika with something and that's why he shared these words.

One follower said, "She's pretty but she's not the prettiest in the world, but go away," while another commenter wrote this: "I mean … it's not really a competition. There really is no,quot; prettiest woman in the world. "too many beauties of all colors,quot;.

Someone else wrote: ‘can you allow it to be the most beautiful in the world? All the girls are … not a competition, damn it. "

Ammika has been in the headlines a lot lately, due to the various photos she has been sharing on her social media account with Aeko and her as well.

People noticed that the baby is also playing with his mother and father. After fans saw Ammika's recent posts on her social media account, people said Aeko has the same eyes as her.

Also, be sure to check out the juicy photo Ammika shared on social media directly from her shower.

"Look back at 'the Big Bang theory' because I'm obsessed with Sheldon," Ammika said in her post.

People were in love with her natural look and made sure to praise her in the comments.



