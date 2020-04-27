China's Wanda to Build More Cinemas Despite 2019 Losses, Coronavirus – Up News Info

Undeterred by the current state of the industry, and despite recording a $ 668 million loss in earnings for 2019, China's Wanda Film is betting heavily on the local theatrical business. Dalian Wanda Group's division said it intends to spend around $ 431 million raised on a non-public offering of A shares to build more Middle Kingdom movie theaters in the next two years. This comes at a time when the parent company recently declared bankruptcy speculation about its AMC Entertainment as "pure rumors."

According to Wanda Film's annual report and other submissions to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the company at the end of 2019 had 603 continental theaters, representing 5,343 screens. The plan is to add 162 new theaters from 2020 to 2022, for 1,258 additional screens, local media reported. A Up News Info source suggested such a move is not surprising, as he believes the Chinese government is ready to support local businesses.

Wanda's box office, admissions and market share have ranked first in China for 11 consecutive years. In his presentations, he said, "It hopes to meet the growing demand for movie viewing by building more modern and comprehensive high-end theaters and to establish a relatively comprehensive construction and service standard for the Chinese film industry."

All theaters have been closed in China since mid-January, when the coronavirus crisis was rapidly growing there. This resulted in a first quarter box office market drop of 91% compared to the previous year, an impact of more than $ 2.5B so far.

While the blockade is beginning to ease in China, there is still no timetable for the reopening of theaters. There are plenty of local titles that Middle Kingdom can start programming, though Hollywood isn't expected to come back online until the summer.

However, a recent survey by Maoyan showed that 72% of surveyed local moviegoers were eager to return to the multiplex, up from 54% in February. Maoyan CEO Zheng Zhihao said last week that COVID-19's impact on the entertainment industry is "only temporary." He also predicted that the industry "will recover sooner" than others that rely heavily on the global market. In addition, he suggested, "There is no need to worry that the theater screening will be replaced after the pandemic."

Overall, Wanda Film's revenue in 2019 was RMB 15,435B, 5.23% less than in 2018. The net profit attributable to shareholders was a loss of RMB 4.73B ($ 668M), a drop from 324, 9% over the previous year.

Wanda Film said in one of its presentations: "Competition in the market for the film industry is fierce, and there is ample room for development in China's major theater companies." He added that due to the impact of the coronavirus, “the theater and film industries are under great pressure in the short term, facing the stage of insufficient cash flow dilemma. The operating pressure of small and medium theaters is particularly important. "

This seems to fit a report from the South China Morning Post today, he said analysts are seeing large movie theaters with ample cash reserve that pushes smaller players to gain even greater market share in the future.