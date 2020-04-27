Children, elderly residents evacuated from a burning apartment – Up News Info San Francisco

MILLBRAE (Up News Info SF) – Firefighters and police officers helped evacuate children and older residents from a 3-alarm fire in Millbrae on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m., in an apartment complex located in the 1000 block of Hemlock Avenue.

An officer who helped a woman and her children escape the fire was later hospitalized for smoke inhalation, according to firefighters.

The Red Cross was helping residents displaced by the fire find temporary housing.

Meanwhile, the fire is still under investigation.