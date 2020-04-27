Celebrity Glam squads share their picks for Mother's Day gifts

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
This Mother's Day is about treating the mother with quality self-care.
For many Americans, this annual holiday will look a little different this year. At the same time, there are still many ways to show your love for your mother.
While the sons and daughters searched for the perfect gift online, we decided to ask some of the best makeup artists, stylists, and members of the Hollywood glamor team for their personal care suggestions. Spoiler alert: they did not disappoint.
"It is very important to have moments of relaxation for each mother," she shared with E! The famous nail artist Alex Jachno. News. "Personal care is not just about what you wear, but also what surrounds you."
From plush robes and glorious candles to rejuvenating masks and home facials, get more than a few creative ideas in our guide below.
Hartley Legging Body Language
Isabel Alysa
Celebrity Tan Artist and Founder of Dolce Glow
Recently worked with: Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Khloe Kardashian, Becky G
"This is one of the most comfortable fit leggings I have ever worn! I also love the sports bra. So comfortable and stretchy, but provides the perfect support. This cute outfit is perfect for a Mother's Day gift because there is no nothing better than the feeling of exercising like a mom. Personal care and definitely important! All my friends love this set. "
Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Mask
Haley hoff
Celebrity makeup artist
Recently worked with: Tanya Rad, Ashley Tisdale, Tracy Tudor, Hailee Seinfeld
"I would suggest splurging on the Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Mask. It primarily helps give your skin a clearer and more even complexion, while also targeting those stubborn wrinkles and fine lines."
Westman Atelier illuminated the light stick
Daniel Blaylock-Napolitan
Celebrity makeup artist and stylist
Recently worked with: Idina Menzel, Camila McConaughey, Stephanie Hollman, Stassi Schroeder
"Some moms want the house clean and other moms want their makeup clean! For the latter, I highly recommend this clean beauty cleanser by Westman Atelier. Designed for all skin types, LIT UP is a translucent gel highlighter that instantly revives the dingy skin with gorgeous iridescent shades. This luxurious non-toxic gift will make both your mother and mother nature proud! A must-have for anyone who remembers what it's like to sleep! "
La Mer Treatment Moisturizing Mask Lotion
Lindsay Doyle
Celebrity makeup artist
Recently worked with: Maren Morris, Julianne Hough, Rita Wilson
"This Mother's Day, I recommend one of my personal favorites, La Mer Treatment Lotion Hydrating Mask. As a mother, a mask (and a glass of wine!) Is my time to relax and unwind. This mask is a beautiful addition to its skincare routine and gives it a further boost of hydration and radiance. It perfectly covers the face and visibly plumps, hydrates and nourishes the skin for a healthy glow. "
Olga Lorencin Ageless Facial in a box
Candace Marino
Celebrity facialist
Recently worked with: Quincy Brown, Miranda Kerr, Grimes, Erika Girardi
"Since Mom will probably miss a trip to the spa this Mother's Day, you can bring her the spa! This facial in a box is the home version of an exclusive treatment I do on my clients. It has a scrub Two-step no-rinse to exfoliate dead skin, followed by a leave-in moisturizing sleep mask to brighten, hydrate, and plump skin. This box is the closest thing to professional-grade treatment without ever leaving home. "
Thymes Neroli Sol Aromatic Candle
Alex Jachno
Art Department Celebrity Nail Artist
Recently worked with: Margot Robbie, Ana de Armas, Renee Zellweger, Maya Rudolph
"Since our moms can't go to the spa or on summer vacation, I want my mother to feel like I brought it to her. When I nail someone, it's not just about the nails, it's about the experience. We always want them to feel relaxed and that starts with the environment around us. There is nothing better than a good candle, one with a scent that will take you out of your living room and take you to another world. A Thymes Neroli Sol candle does exactly that. you can light your candle, turn off the lights and have a pampering session and pretend you're somewhere else for a few hours. "
FONYVE silk scarf
David Keough
Art Department Celebrity Stylist
Recently worked with: Sarah Rafferty, Alison Sweeney, Catriona Balfe, Leah Remini
"This is a beautiful silk scarf for women that is on Amazon and I think it could be a fun thing for any mother, especially in these crazy times. Basically, this could cover a lot of sins or even if you don't want to wash your hair for A few days. Or if the grays at home are out of control, she can use this at home, too or hopefully sometime soon in stores. This is the perfect time to have some fun with your hair. "
SkinCeuticals Glycolic Renewal Cleansing Gel
Rokael Lizama
Celebrity makeup artist
Recently worked with: Beyonce, Nicole Schzeringer, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato
"I love this cleanser! It's great for preparing skin for a gentle makeup application or just to reveal fresh, shiny skin. Smooths away dead skin layers to help exfoliate more gently without drying out the skin. A must have ! "
Kristin Ess Signature Hair Gloss
Scott King
Celebrity Stylist
Recently worked with: Kate Beckinsale, Ashley Tisdale, Lisa Rinna, Ava Max, Snoh Aalegra
"This is amazing for when your hair looks dull between visits to the salon. You just put this shine in the shower for 20 minutes and it improves, gives shine and makes your hair look super healthy and shiny."
Tatcha Indigo Cream Soothing Skin Protector
Sean Harris
Celebrity makeup artist
Recently worked with: Lori Harvey, Erika Jayne, Sierra Capri
"Pamper your mother with Tatcha Indigo Cream! This cream does it all: it nourishes, firms, calms, hydrates and protects. Best of all, it is ideal for any skin type, even for sensitive skin!"
Dew Everything Travel Size Coconut Gel Illuminator & Primer Set
Gilbert Soliz
Celebrity makeup artist
Recently worked with: Paris Hilton, Laverne Cox, Erika Jayne, Peta Murgatroyd
"This mini highlighting set will help you restore the youthful glow you deserve. It's an easy and sure-fire way to let the world see you shine!"
Once you choose the best gift for mom, top it off with some unique Mother's Day flowers.
