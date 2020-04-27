Celebrity Glam squads share their picks for Mother's Day gifts

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

This Mother's Day is about treating the mother with quality self-care.

For many Americans, this annual holiday will look a little different this year. At the same time, there are still many ways to show your love for your mother.

While the sons and daughters searched for the perfect gift online, we decided to ask some of the best makeup artists, stylists, and members of the Hollywood glamor team for their personal care suggestions. Spoiler alert: they did not disappoint.

"It is very important to have moments of relaxation for each mother," she shared with E! The famous nail artist Alex Jachno. News. "Personal care is not just about what you wear, but also what surrounds you."

From plush robes and glorious candles to rejuvenating masks and home facials, get more than a few creative ideas in our guide below.