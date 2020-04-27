CDC Announces Additional Coronavirus Symptoms That Are Too Familiar For Northern Texans – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have added new symptoms for COVID-19.

Headaches, sore throats and loss of smell.

The new guide was a bit puzzling for some allergy sufferers in North Texas.

"You're in the middle," says Frank Riester as he took the dogs for a walk to Dallas on Monday. "There has hardly been a day in the last 3-4 months that I have no headache, in allergy season, and in September, I will have another round of headaches and sore throats." This is life in North Texas. "

According to the CDC, other symptoms include chills, repeated tremors with chills, muscle pain, loss of taste or smell, fever, cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing.

"Decreased sending of smell, headache and sore throat, although yes, many allergy sufferers have these symptoms, the vast majority will be allergies to Covid-19," says Dr. Marie Fitzgerald of Family Allergy & Asthma in the flower mound.

Dr. Fitzgerald, who trained as an immunologist, says her office has seen an increase in calls from patients who want both information and reassurance.

She says that despite the very common symptoms, allergies also have some clear differences, so every patient with a sore throat should not immediately suspect that the new coronavirus is to blame.

"With allergies you have a lot more nasal symptoms," says Dr. Fitzgerald. "Runny nose, sneezing, runny nose and itchy watery eyes."

Dr. Fitzgerald also cautions that those symptoms are likely to become more common in the coming weeks as the herb and other spring allergens begin to cause problems.

She says she understands the confusion and frustration, but works to remind the community that the advice of the nation's healthcare experts will change as they learn more about this new virus.

Up News Info 11 has also learned that testing criteria at federally controlled sites has also been revised to reflect CDC's current guidance: Even a headache can now qualify a patient for testing.

But not everyone is interested.

"It is not unique enough to strike fear into my family or make someone else nervous," says Willibeth Sheffield in Dallas. "It is normal to sneeze, we are in the spring season."

