"Cats" and more: Up News Info

Up News Info's annual movie income tournaments have celebrated the most profitable movie wins each year. For the third year in a row, we decided to look at the ones that equaled one big swing and one miss. Here are the movies that, according to our experts, published the worst losses of 2019.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

20th Century Studios / Disney

Total loss: $ 133 million

20th Century Fox



As a recent writer and producer and creative spine X Men movies, Simon Kinberg finally took over directing his own movie after arresting others, including Josh Trank in Fantastic four. X Men star Jennifer Lawrence lobbied for Kinberg. What went wrong Some believe the studio's eye was not on a first-time director as much as would have been the case if Disney hadn't inhaled Fox. Dark fenix It was originally intended as two movies, but the studio had doubts. Ultimately, the test audience rejected the finals where Jean Gray (Sophie Turner) died. And they wanted a bigger climate ending where the heroes fight (against the intimate ending that was released). Dark fenix never intended to be a summer movie, but an off-season release before Captain marvel she became the first female Marvel superhero in an independent film. There were multiple changes to the release date: in early November it became February 14 and finally June 7. The last-minute release date change occurred two days after Fox released the second trailer, which appears Dark Phoenix & # 39;The release date was February 14, which not only confused fans, but also sent a message that the movie was corrupted. It also didn't help that the staff promoting the film was fired. Kinberg fell in love with a movie that got a CinemaScore score of B, but a terrible Rotten Tomatoes score of 23%; both were the lowest scores in the franchise. The future of X Men it is now in the hands of MCU boss Kevin Feige. The cost of production here shot up to $ 200 million, with the world's lowest gross income for X Men movie at $ 252.M. The bottom line here is a loss of $ 133 million.

Terminator: the dark fate

Paramount / Skydance

Total loss: $ 122.6M

Supreme



Who is to blame for the steady decline in Terminator movies after the innovator T2? Well, it was Mario Kassar and Andy Vajna who surprised James Cameron and bought their baby bankrupt, thinking that JC would forgive them and continue the Cyborgs and Skynet saga. Instead, Cameron washed his hands after two epics. Terminator Film (s. Those that were made without him were unpredictable, but never reached their high level, and by the time Cameron decided to lend his creative genius to dead Pool director Tim Miller for Dark fate, maybe it was too late. Skydance obtained the rights after Megan Ellison bought them for $ 20 million and her brother David Ellison paid her. The first film was a total failure, with a mediocre result of $ 89.7M in the United States for 2015 Terminator: Genisys. Cameron's comeback as a producer brought Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger back, and there were some good ideas here in a Terminator with three female protagonists who seemed to fit very well in a #MeToo moment. Creative battles occurred between Miller and Cameron during editing, and while Paramount rose from the crowd at CinemaCon and San Diego Comic-Con, we've seen it all before and there was nothing quite as ground-breaking as the liquid metal villain in T2. Initial mediocre openings in the UK and France indicated turbulent waters ahead for the US. US, which was well below its $ 40M projection with an opening of $ 29M. Despite a decent public response with a B + CinemaScore and a solid Rotten Tomatoes rating of 70%, the title proved to be foreboding. Dark fate They also represented the second consecutive bomb for Paramount and Skydance after last October. Gemini man (Read about that below.)

Cats

Universal / Job Title / Amblin

Total loss: $ 113.6M

Ad

Universal



Universal was on a musical streak with the Miserables And it is OMG! jukebox franchise. Combine a staggering nearly $ 100 million in production cost, the job title of the team and Amblin, and beloved $ 4 billion grossing musical Andrew Lloyd Weber with The king's speech director Tom Hooper, and what could go wrong? How about what can only be called the cinema response to Donald Trump's recent WTF moment on ingesting cleaning products to combat the coronavirus? This one was so bad that it was ridiculed during the Oscarcast. The stellar cast including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo, and Judi Dench coughed up an epic cinematic hairball. The only bright spot was a hilariously nasty joke about Dench in Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes monologue. Rotten Tomatoes gave the film a rating of 21%.

Gemini man

Paramount / Skydance

Total loss: $ 111.1M

Paramount pictures



The notion that studios should use production shutdown to make junior executives dig up old development projects is undone by the debacle of Gemini Man, a 1997 script that was never made despite attachments with Harrison Ford, Clint Eastwood, Sean Connery and Mel Gibson. Finally Oscar winner The life of Pi Director Ang Lee decided to do it with Will Smith. Despite a production budget of $ 138 million, the concept didn't fit well with cutting-edge cinema technology at 120 frames per second in 4K 3D. The double-role strategy, with a star playing the same person, might have been new in 1997, but we've seen it too many times; aging technology worked best in the Irish. Viewer interest plummeted as people began to see more Gemini man Stock footage on social media and comments recorded a low 21% on Rotten Tomatoes. Smith was coming from the big hit Aladdin and was about to fly Bad Boys for Life. The national opening was $ 20.6 million, too low for what this movie cost. Also, it didn't help to go against jester on his second weekend (he was at an incredible $ 55.9M at the time).

Lost link

UAR / Annapurna / Laika

Total loss: $ 101.3M

Laika



Laika is known for her quirky specialty, like 2016 Kubo and the two ropes. Lost link It was aimed at a much younger set that devours Pixar, Illumination, and DreamWorks Animation products. Turns out the public wasn't looking Lost link, a $ 100 million budget photo of a primate trying to find lost relatives in the legendary Shangri-La Valley. While AGC Studios covered an estimated $ 50 million in overseas sales, this was not Ice Age. The film first opened outside of traditional Laika partner Focus Features, continuing Annapurna's cold streak as it was distributed through its distribution / marketing joint venture MGM United Artists Releasing.

